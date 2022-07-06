Brands and Branches celebrates its 5th anniversary

It is said that every journey begins with the first step. Whether it is small or you are taking a giant leap it doesn't matter; what matters is the courage to aim and achieve. This is how the story of Brands and Branches started five years back. The company is completing its fifth year and has travelled an exceptional journey.

5 years back, two visionaries trapped in the 9-to-5 cycle decided to lay the foundation of a firm that could redefine the future of franchise business in India. A dream that started as the thought was put on paper, and that's how the foundation of Brands and Branches was laid.

After dedicating more than a decade to the franchise industry, Puneet Verma and Deepak Bhardwaj, along with Vernika Verma, started a company that was established to transform the franchise industry in India.

Starting a venture in a competitive market like India was challenging, but there is always a place for an innovative concept like this. "The idea of establishing a business was not just a dream, but an aim that we, the team of Brands and Branches, always wanted to achieve. The objective was to establish a name that would become a synonym for success. And so, we came up with Brands and Branches, a premium franchise development and consulting firm," mentions Puneet Verma, director, Brands and Branches.

"We are well-versed with the potential of the Indian market. The way new concepts are embraced here is exemplary. After serving the franchise industry for years, we knew the areas of strength and loopholes that need to be sealed to make a franchise successful. Hence, we came up with a unique work approach. Our franchise development model is infallible, and the number of brands enlisted with us testifies the same," says Deepak Bhardwaj, director, Brands and Branches.

After making a success in the food and beverage franchise segment, Brands and Branches is also bringing in lifestyle franchises under its umbrella. With more than 100 plus franchise brands, the company has an optimistic vison of opening 200 plus food and beverage and lifestyle franchise brands across the nation.

"We continue to expand across India, and very soon, Brands and Branches will be waving the success flag at some of the international locations like Dubai, London, Singapore, Sydney, New York, California, Toronto, Nepal, Bangaldesh, Abu Dhabi and more to add soon. We are very excited to make such a massive achievement in the last 5 years and will be replicating the same story in the years to come," claims Vernika Verma, director, Brands and Branches.

Visit to know more. The company is here to create a legacy that will be exemplary.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor