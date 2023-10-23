Brands and Branches Plans to Get Bigger and Better with a Target of 75 New Franchises Across India In 30 Cities

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 23: Brands and Branches, a dynamic and innovative franchise catalyst firm, is on an expansion spree. Serving as the master franchise for renowned brands such as Romeo Lane, Studio Xo Bar, Yeti, Birch and more, the company is set to achieve pan-India growth through the opening of 75 additional franchises across 30 cities. With a proven track record of successfully launching more than[1] 50 franchises nationwide and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Brands and Branches is strategically poised to maintain its upward trajectory within the franchise industry.

The Indian franchise market is expanding. It contributes around 1.8% to the Indian GDP and is poised to reach a mark of140-150 billion in the next five year. This expansion is bolstered by companies like Brands and Branches that have actively catalysed the growth. Food and beverage franchise is one of the major contributors to the franchise segment. Along with healthcare and retail, it contributes to 60% of the franchise segment.

Brands and Branches is an active player in this segment. It's chain of master franchise is not limited to cafe and lounge franchise, but the umbrella also encompasses, fine dining restaurant franchise, pub and bar franchise, causal restaurant franchise, and nightclub franchises.

Since its inception, Brands and Branches have emerged as a trusted name in the franchise consulting sector. Over the years, it has expanded its presence nationwide and helped homegrown franchise brands like Romeo Lane, Studio Xo Bar, Baardos, Raasta, Yeti, Birch and Underdogs Sports Bar and others establish a strong presence. The surge of these franchises will not only serve the commercial growth, but at the same time, it will foster employment generation, sectoral development, and market expansion.

"We are always focussed on delivering exceptional results, making us a valuable partner for countless entrepreneurs and brands," quoted, Vernika Verma, director, Brands and Branches.com

Besides a strong domestic presence, the company is all set to expand its services globally. "The international market is bubbling with new avenues, and as a part of our strategic expansion, we wish to explore all possible opportunities to make the Indian brands reach the global consumer," said, Puneet Verma, director, Brands and Branches.com

Brands and Branches is dedicated to helping homegrown food and beverage franchise businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to established names, carve a success story that eventually becomes a legacy. In pursuit to achieve this dream, the company leaves no stone unturned. It offers an array of services not limited to opening the franchise. Rather, it also encompasses the development of a franchise, promoting it and providing all the necessary assistance and support to make the brand establish a strong foothold in the industry.

The company is proud to have contributed to the success stories of numerous brands across various sectors, enabling them to achieve their franchise expansion goals. With an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and an impressive track record, the firm's expansion plans are expected to include strengthening its local presence, staying at the forefront of industry trends, and ensuring that clients receive the best guidance and support.

