Brandscouncil ratings International conclave & Best Brand AWARDS 2022 held Successfully In Major Business Capitals, Bangkok & New Delhi, of the World

World best brand & business awards, brandscouncil ratings best brands, brandscouncil ratings global Business awards, South Asia pacific healthcare summit & business awards & international awards for educational excellence were celebrated & awarded during brandscouncil ratings international conclave’ 2022.

January 13: Brandscouncil Ratings (http://www.brandscouncil.com/brandscouncilratings/) & News 1 India (Media Partner), Medilinks India & GFSTIIA have organised Brandscouncil Ratings Conclave & Awards 2022 9th June 2022 at Delhi, 7th October 2022 at Bangkok & on 10th December 2022 at Hotel The Park, New Delhi. This Summit was attended by Many Political Personalities, Sports Celebrities, Bollywood Celebrities and many Academic Scholars as Chief guests/Guests. Mr Shripad Naik (Minister for Culture & Tourism, Govt of India), Mr Rajesh Verma, Chairman Parliamentary Committee & Member of Parliament, Mr Shyam Singh Yadav (Chairman- Parliamentary Committee & MP), Mr Brij Lal, Member of Rajyasabha & Former DGP, UP, Mr Gopal Krishna Agarwal, National Spokesperson- BJP, Mr B P Saroj, Member of Parliament & Member of Health Ministry, Sh. Wasifuddin Dagar (Padamshri & Classical Singer), Mr Kirti Azad, Legendary International Cricketer, Mr Ashok Tanwar, Former Member of Parliament, Mr Ravi Sehgal, President- India Thai Chamber of Commerce, Ms Barsha Chabaria were amongst the Star Presence during this event.

While talking with Mr Ashish Vats, President & Founder of Brandscouncil Ratings, He said that the Brandscouncil Ratings International Conclave & Awards Awards should remain dedicated to commemorating the momentous developments undergone by a business, enterprise or initiative.

News 1 India, Brandscouncil Ratings, Global Forum for Science, Technologies, Infrastructure & Industrial Affairs (GFSTIIA), Salaam Namaste 90.4 FM, Namaste India Magazine, The Caishi Magazine, The Arabian Magazine, MyPencil.com etc. were the Event Partners of this Event.

Brandscouncil Ratings Best Brands Awards & International Awards for Educational Excellence’ 2022 Winners List:

Best Ceo of the Year 2022 -Mr Jitendra Singh

25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 – Pinky Chaudhary

Child’s Achievers Award ( Social)- Mr Vidit Chaudhary

Leading Magazine-Mr Dilip Kumar Devetwal

Health Educator – Dr Sheenu Sanjeev

Best Community Media ( Outreach )- Salaam Namaste 90.4 FM

25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 – Juhi Arora

Top 100 Impactful Women Leader 2022 – Mrs Rashika Durgvanshi

Best Emerging Startup- Bioqem Pharma

25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 – Ms Sanchitha Shankar

Best Ceo of the Year 2022- Dr Puneet Jha

Best Writer of the Year- Dr Sanjeev Kumar

Best IT Startup 2022- GFMI Services Technology Pvt Ltd.

25 Most Inspiring StartupCampanies 2022 ( Healthcare) – Infinitus Hospicare Pvt Ltd

Top 100 Impactful Women Leader 2022-Ms Kanupreet Arora Narang

25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 – Smt Shilpa Sanjay Verma

25 Most Inspiring StartupCampanies 2022 -Hempstreet Medicare Pvt Ltd

Top 100 Impactful Startup 2022-365 Digital

25 Most Promising Entreprenuers 2022 – Rajat Gaur

Leading Co-founders of the Year – Jignesh Shah & Hetal Shah

Top 100 Impactful Education Leader( Communication Skills In English) – Dr Sunita Rani

Top 100 Impactful Business Leader – Ritu Kumar Gaur

25 Most Inspiring StartupCampanies 2022 (Digital Marketing Company)-Pinki Verma

25 Most Inspiring StartupCampanies 2022 (Health & Wellness)- Mr Sagar Verma

Top 100 Impactful Business Leader ( Green Technology ) -Sandeep Choudhary

Top 100 Impactful Women Leader 2022 ( Social Worker ) -Smt Shilpa Sanjay Verma

Best App Development Company In India- Muviereck Technologies Private Limited

Best Women entrepreneurs 2022- Rubina Qureshi

25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 ( Aesthetic Physician )- Dr Minhaz Drakhshan

25 Most Impactful & Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2022 (Manufacture of Footwear & Bags )- Pooja Chopra

Dronacharya Group of Institutions Icon In Innovation & Engineering-Dronacharya Group of Institutions

World Best Brand & Business Awards 2022 & South Asia Pacific Healthcare & Summit Awards, Bangkok ( Brandscouncil Ratings International Conclave, Thailand)

AutoTech Indore-Emerging Brand of Asia

Shamanta Builders LLP-Emerging Brand of Asia

Astro World -Most Inspiring Startup Company

Mr Barun Kumar Patro-25 Most Inspiring Architect

City Home Shelters-Emerging Real Estate Company of Asia

Shekhar Naidu Memorial Foundation-Leading Ngo of The Year

M T Sweaters Limited-Top 25 Most Inspiring Start-up Company

Tricon Biochem Corporation- Best Emerging Company In Manufacturing Agricultural Inputs -Biological Products

Dr Dilip Kumar Sharma-Best Teacher of The Year

Mr Pitambar Khilar-Best Teacher of The Year

Jay Dee International Traders Ltd Part-Top 25 Most Inspiring Company

Big Daddy Yacht Tours & Travels-Best Emerging Brand of Asia in Tours & Travels

Rembrandt Hotel & Suites-Best Hospitality Services

Bioqem Pharma-Best Start-up In Innovation & Research In Healthcare

Mr Sushant Murarka-Top 50 Impactful Healthcare Personalities

Apollo Cancer Centre-Best Healthcare Organisation of Asia

Distil Education & Technology Pvt Ltd-Emerging Start-up In Healthcare Vocational Education

Renova NIGL Hospital-Emerging Brand of Asia

Renova Soumya Cancer Centre-Emerging Brand of Asia

Spagyrics HerboTech (Pvt Ltd )- Start-up of The Year

Dr Afreen Mansoor Shaikh-Top 50 Impactful Healthcare Personalities

Dr Saurabh Bansal-Top 50 Impactful Healthcare Personalities

Brandscouncil Ratings Conclave & Awards’ 2022 at New Delhi, Global Business Awards, South Asia Pacific Healthcare Summit & Business Awards 2022, GFSTIIA MSME Globe Awards 2022, International Awards for Educational Excellence 2022

Mani Saxena-Excellent Educator Award

Mr Neil-Top 100 Inspiring Education Leader 2022

Mr Jitendra Dhunde-Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022

Mr Prikshat Tiwari-Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022

Mr Sambhav Jain-Inspiring Teacher of The Year 2022

Mr Amanpreet Singh Arora-Top 100 Impactful Early Childhood Educator (Pre-School)

Dr Mukesh Chandra Dwivedi-Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022

Shah Vishal Dilipbhai -Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022

Dr Madan Mohan Jha-Best Researcher of the Year

Mr Lalit Kumar -Top 100 Business Leader ( Astrology )

Doon Blossom Academy-Educational Excellence Award 2022

Institute of Paramedical Science & Mangement-Best Paramedical Institute In India

LDT Technology-Emerging Brand In Technology

Mr Rahul Babanrao Kanchan-Best Entrepreneur Awards 2022

Dr Simanchal Panda-Top 100 Impactful Education Leader 2022

Academy For Self Maximization Pvt Ltd- Asia’s Most Inspiring Start-up IKIGAI Coaching

Mr Gurshit Singh- Top 100 Impactful Business Leader 2022

News 1 India-Best National Hindi News Channel

Vsol Srps Pvt. Ltd-Emerging Brand of Asia

Aptdealz Buyer Hub E- Trading Pvt Ltd-Emerging Brand of Asia

Dave Kamalnayan J-Future Leader Award

Mr Ravi Vaishnav-Future Leader Award

L K Projects Pvt Ltd-Emerging Brand of Asia

Mekanix Transmission India LLP-Manufacturer of the Year ( V- Belts)

Kashi Se Education-Best Start-up of The Year ( Education )

Shafia Food Company-Most Innovative Business of The Year

Unique Frames- Best Tech Start-up of The Year ( Manufacturing)

Jagdamba Machinery Store-Best Enterprises of The Year ( Agriculture)

F S University Shikohabad (U.P))- Impactful University of The Year

Velectron Labs Pvt Ltd-Emerging Brand In Healthcare

Bhagwati Ayurveda & Panchakarma Research Centre-Emerging Brand In Ayurveda

Dr Seema Jha-25 Future Healthcare Leaders 2022

Somaadya-Best Ayurvedic Centre

Saalam Namaste 90.4 FM -Best Community Media For Health Awareness

Bayer Zydus Pharma Private Limited-Best Use of Social Media & Digital Marketing In Pharma

Servier India Private Limited-Best Social Media Compaign In Pharma

