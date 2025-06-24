Brankas and Gimasys Deliver Open Banking Solution for Vietnam's Financial Sector

PRNewswire

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 24: In the context of Vietnam's digital economy making a strong breakthrough, Brankas officially announced a strategic partnership with Gimasys - the leading open financial technology company in Southeast Asia. This strategic combination will bring a comprehensive, safe and breakthrough Open Banking solution to the banking and finance industry (BFSI) in Vietnam.

Right time, right solution

The partnership comes as financial institutions face a dual challenge: they must comply with new regulations such as Circular 64/2024/TT-NHNN on Open API, while also accelerating the digital transformation process to maintain their competitive advantage. The strategic alliance between Gimasys and Brankas is the optimal solution to these challenges.

When combined forces create breakthroughs

Brankas' market-proven Open Finance technology platform, with its regional leading stability and security, is now enhanced by Gimasys' role as a "comprehensive technology connectivity partner for Banks". This combination becomes especially powerful as Gimasys brings a deep understanding of the Vietnamese market and extensive experience in integrating complex core systems, thereby "localizing" the most optimal solutions for each financial institution. As a result, banks and financial institutions will shorten time to market, optimize operating costs, and most importantly - provide superior customer experiences.

Comprehensive transformation journey

Speaking about the cooperation, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Son, Director of Banking Division at Gimasys shared: "We are honored to have a strategic cooperation with Brankas - one of the pioneers of Open Finance in Southeast Asia. The combination of Gimasys' comprehensive digital solution deployment capacity and Brankas' leading API Banking technology will create breakthrough values for the finance and banking industry in Vietnam. We believe that this cooperation will help financial institutions accelerate the digital transformation process, while bringing a more modern, flexible and secure open banking experience to users."

Mr. Todd D. Schweitzer, CEO and Co-Founder of Brankas, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Vietnam holds immense promise in the Open Banking space, especially as regulatory frameworks continue to evolve. We are excited to join forces with Gimasys, a trusted digital transformation partner, to seize this opportunity and work closely with both banks and non-bank institutions to drive innovation and enhance customer-centric financial services. This collaboration embodies our shared vision of enabling Vietnamese banks to adopt open, interoperable ecosystemsensuring regulatory compliance while unlocking new revenue streams through API monetization and supporting long-term, sustainable growth."

This collaboration goes beyond regulatory compliance and opens up opportunities for comprehensive innovation. Beyond the technology, Gimasys and Brankas will also support banks and FIs with strategic advisory and regulatory alignment, ensuring that they meet compliance ahead of the SBV's deadlines. From automating payment flows to seamlessly integrating with API lifecycle management, third party partner management, consent frameworks, to data security practices - every step in customers and third party partners journey is optimized and improved beyond recognition.

In particular, this platform will help banks not only meet compliance requirements, but also turn challenges into sustainable competitive advantages. With successful implementation experience in many Southeast Asian markets and flexible integration capabilities, solutions from Gimasys and Brankas will help Vietnamese financial institutions confidently enter the Open Finance era.

About Gimasys

Since 2004, International Management System Integration Company Limited (Gimasys) has affirmed its position as a trusted partner in the digital transformation journey of Vietnamese enterprises. With a team of more than 200 experts with in-depth knowledge, Gimasys not only provides technology solutions but also creates outstanding efficiency for customers. Gimasys' reputation is demonstrated by the trust of leading financial institutions such as Vietcombank, VPBank, VIB, PVCombank, Techcom Securities and many other leading institutions. More than 200 successful projects with a satisfaction rate of 95% are the clearest proof of Gimasys' service quality.

Learn more via www.gimasys.com.

About Brankas

Founded in 2016, headquartered in Singapore, Brankas is a leading Open Finance technology provider that empowers banks, financial institutions, and online businesses with API-driven solutions for payments, data, and financial services. Brankas helps banks and financial institutions launch and monetize Open API banking platforms while enabling businesses to connect seamlessly with banks through secure API aggregation.

Brankas partners with regulatory bodies, financial institutions, and global networks to drive Open Finance adoption while ensuring compliance with local regulations. Brankas enterprise solutions help API providers scale, while our embedded financial services enable businesses to create seamless and secure digital experiences for their users.

Brankas has successfully integrated with more than 80 financial institutions across 6 countries, processing more than 10 million API calls per month and achieving 80% market coverage in key regions. Brankas' mission is to provide modern, open and secure technology to empower partners to create world-class financial solutions.

Know more about Brankas by visiting www.brankas.com.

