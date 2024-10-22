Braven Powers the 6th ISSO National Championship with FIFA-Quality Footballs and Technical Partnership

NewsVoir

Gujarat [India], October 22: Braven, an upcoming young sports brand, took centre stage at the 6th ISSO National Basketball and Football Championship as the official technical partner. By providing premium match-quality equipment, including its newly launched FIFA-quality footballs, Braven elevated the tournament experience and earned commendations from athletes, coaches, and organizers alike.

Throughout the five-day event, Braven supplied essential tournament equipment, including FIBA-quality basketballs, scoreboards, and supporting the Match officials / referees ensuring the Match experience and standards are of highest standards for the athletes. As part of sports initiative, the brand also gifted match quality basketballs and footballs to all the participating teams, underscoring its commitment to supporting grassroots sports.

The newly introduced FIFA-quality footballs, crafted from PU leather for superior durability and performance, debuted during the opening ceremony. Used throughout the championship, the footballs garnered positive feedback, with participants highlighting their reliability and professional-grade quality. The exclusive use of Braven's equipment across all matches further solidified the brand's position as a trusted provider of high-quality sports gear.

The championship brought together 57 teams from various schools, creating a platform for Braven to showcase its expertise and gather valuable insights for future product enhancements. Leveraging the momentum from this event, Braven aims to expand collaborations with sports tournaments across India, enhance product testing and development, and amplify its impact through success stories and testimonials from coaches and athletes.

"Our technical partnership with the 6th ISSO National Championship exemplifies Braven's dedication to supporting sports at the school level through high-quality equipment," said Shobhit Singh, CEO of Stone Sapphire India Pvt. Ltd. "We believe that not only tournaments, but regular training and practise should be played with the right adaptive and international level equipments, instead of using them just at the tournaments. This access to product quality that BRAVEN as brand provides, by giving the same international quality equipment at fair value, enables sportsmen and women to practise like a pro, making their game better for the actual competitions. The enthusiastic response to our FIFA-quality footballs and Match Quality Composite Basketballs assures us, that we are doing right by the athlete. This collaboration has provided us invaluable insights, and we look forward to more such opportunities to contribute to the sporting community."

Braven's involvement in the ISSO championship aligns with its mission to provide accessible, world-class equipment that nurtures sports talent across India. With a focus on innovation, partnerships, and product excellence, Braven continues to strengthen its presence in the sports industry.

