Breach Candy Hospital Introduces State-of-the-Art Modular Operation Theatres in Collab with Dräger India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Breach Candy Hospital, one of Mumbai’s most renowned healthcare institutions, has unveiled its new state-of-the-art Modular Operation Theatres (OTs) in collaboration with Dräger India, a global leader in medical and safety technology. As part of its continued commitment to providing world-class healthcare services the modular operating theatres aim to elevate surgical standards and improve patient care.

The journey commenced with the installation of three Modular Operation Theatres in the hospital's new building, marking a significant transition for Breach Candy Hospital towards modern surgical infrastructure. Recognizing the potential for further enhancement, the hospital decided to expand it modular operating room theatres further in the coming years.

Speaking about this milestone, Dr. Anirudh Kohli, CEO of Breach Candy Hospital, said,” At Breach Candy Hospital, our primary focus has always been on improving patient care and delivering impactful healthcare solutions to our community. By transitioning to modular operation theatres, we aim to ensure patients and healthcare professionals alike benefit from the latest advancements in technology”.

The project posed a unique challenge as the operating theatre complex remained functional throughout the construction, requiring meticulous care to maintain sterility and ensure patient safety. The collaboration between Breach Candy Hospital and Dräger India resulted in a seamless upgrade. The new modular system not only meets international standards but also reflects a shared vision of improving healthcare delivery.

“These new modular Operating Theatres are not only a technological upgrade but also a step forward in enhancing patient safety, infection control, and overall surgical efficiency”, added Dr. Kohli.

The newly added modular operation theatres at Breach Candy Hospital are equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring optimal sterility, performance, and patient safety. Built with high-quality materials, these state-of-the-art OTs minimize infection risks, contributing to better surgical outcomes. Their thoughtful design enhances workflow efficiency and surgical team comfort, while advanced safety standards create optimal conditions for complex procedures.

“It has been an honor to partner with Breach Candy Hospital on this milestone project. This collaboration reflects our mutual vision of enhancing healthcare infrastructure and delivering safe, efficient, and innovative solutions for patient care. We are proud to contribute to Breach Candy's legacy of excellence in healthcare”, commented Shalin Patel, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, Dräger Group.

Breach Candy Hospital has been a leader in healthcare services for over six decades, known for its expert medical care and compassionate service. With its patient-centric approach, the hospital continues to set benchmarks in quality healthcare and innovation.

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around € 3.4 billion in 2024. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide.

