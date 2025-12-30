Breaking Barriers in Diabetes Care: Cipla Launches #InhaleTheChange Campaign

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: Cipla Ltd. today launched its nationwide awareness initiative, #InhaleTheChange, aimed at encouraging better insulin adherence through empowerment, and destigmatization. These efforts reflect Cipla's commitment to reimagining diabetes care by pairing innovation with awareness. The campaign will launch across the company's digital platforms and will span digital storytelling, as well as patient support efforts, reaching audiences across India.

Cipla's #InhaleTheChange campaign addresses the emotional and behavioural barriers that prevent many patients from starting or continuing insulin therapy including fear of injections, complex routines, and social discomfort. [1] The campaign kicked off with a 'leaked' paparazzi-style video featuring Raveena Tandon, caught in a private moment trying to help a friend with diabetes, as she voiced the everyday issues faced by those who rely on multiple insulin injections. This was followed by a heartfelt response video from a young girl who shares how she's seen her father silently struggle with the same routine. Together, the films reflect a shared emotional fatigue - Raveena's candid moment echoes in the little girl's heartfelt reaction, both highlighting the quiet struggles and sparking a broader call for simple, less invasive solutions. The campaign hopes to spark awareness, ease therapy hesitation, and empower patients by prioritizing empathy, information, and innovation. These efforts will be further supported through focused on-ground outreach and personalized patient guidance via a patient support program.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Cipla spokesperson said, "Often referred to as the diabetes capital of the world, [2] India continues to see its diabetic population face significant challenges in initiating and adhering to insulin therapy. National surveys show that while millions live with the condition, only a fraction are aware of their diagnosis, receive treatment, or achieve proper glycaemic control. These figures reflect more than a clinical gap they point to the silent struggles patients face due to fear, stigma, and limited understanding of their therapeutic options." [3]

"As pioneers of inhalation therapy in India, and in our 90th year of 'Caring for Life' - #InhaleTheChange reflects Cipla's enduring commitment to advancing care through both innovation and awareness. With next-gen solutions and strong education-led initiatives, we aim to reimagine the patient experience by empowering them with empathy, support, and real-life ease." Cipla Spokesperson added.

Adding her thoughts, Indian actress Raveena Tandon said, "As someone who's seen loved ones struggle with diabetes, I know how challenging daily insulin routines can be. I'm proud to be part of #InhaleTheChange a campaign that brings dignity, ease, and hope to patients with convenient options and the power of awareness."

Mr Ravinder Siwach, Chief Creative Officer, Godzilla, who along with his team conceptualised the #InhaleTheChange campaign, said, "We're proud to partner with Cipla on #InhaleTheChange. This campaign allowed us to blend insight-led storytelling with a strong social message, helping spotlight the real-life challenges of patients with diabetes through a voice that resonates."

