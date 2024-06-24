Breaking Barriers: Indian SMEs Take Center Stage in Global Markets

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 24: On June 11, 2024, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Dr Manav Ahuja, CEO and Founder of TPEG International LLC, Dubai, conducted a seminar as part of his "Iss Baar International Vyapaar" series. The seminar aimed to empower Indian entrepreneurs with insights and strategies to excel in global markets.

Guaranteed Global Buyers (G2B) is a unique service by TPEG International LLC that connects Indian businesses with verified and credible buyers worldwide. The product promises:

Verified Global Buyers: Direct access to a network of pre-vetted international buyers, ensuring genuine and profitable business opportunities.

Customized Market Entry Strategies: Tailored strategies that align with the specific needs and goals of each business, maximizing their potential for success in foreign markets.

End-to-End Handholding Support: Comprehensive assistance at every stage, from market research and buyer identification to negotiation support and deal finalization.

Through multiple franchise offices across India, TPEG provides hands-on support to improve product quality, packaging, and pricing. Indian sellers send their product samples to TPEG's international warehouses, where their team distributes them to the right buyers in the right countries. The TPEG International team supports Indian manufacturers and traders at the ground level, ensuring that during their one-year service, Indian businessmen secure at least 4-5 orders from international markets.

The seminar covered various aspects of international trade, including identifying the right buyers, securing payments, managing shipments, and enhancing product quality and packaging to meet global standards. Dr Manav Ahuja shared strategic insights on how Indian businesses can outperform competitors like China in exports by leveraging market advantages and government support.

Held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ranchi, the event attracted a diverse audience of local entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized business owners, and aspiring exporters. The event emphasized the vast opportunities in global markets and provided practical guidance for tapping into these opportunities effectively.

A key theme was the importance of meeting global standards for Indian products and services. Dr. Ahuja highlighted the need for quality standards compliance and discussed strategies for efficient logistics in international trade. He also shed light on various Indian government support mechanisms for exporters, including schemes and incentives aimed at promoting exports and reducing barriers to entry.

Over the past six months, TPEG has conducted over 20 seminars in major Indian cities, benefiting thousands of participants, many of whom have successfully ventured into international export businesses under Dr. Ahuja's guidance. TPEG's mission is to transform 10,000 local Indian brands into international brands by 2025, empowering Indian SMEs to earn in dollars, enjoy tax-free income, and achieve higher profits, paving the way for unprecedented global success.

For more information about Dr. Manav Ahuja and TPEG International LLC's initiatives, please visit TPEG International LLC.

