Breaking Boundaries: Business Mint Unveils Exceptional Women of 2023, Trailblazing the Future of Leadership

New Delhi (India), December 27: Business Mint is set to announce the much-anticipated “Business Mint Women of 2023” on December 27, 2023. The prestigious awards ceremony will celebrate the outstanding accomplishments and contributions of women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation across various industries.

The Business Mint Women of 2023 Awards, an exclusive event that will be organized every year at the end of the year, aim to recognize and applaud the resilience, vision, and dedication of women who have made significant strides in their respective fields, driving positive change and inspiring others to reach new heights. The event will showcase the diverse talents and achievements of women leaders who have demonstrated excellence in areas such as entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, technology, healthcare, and more.

Winners of Business Mint Women of 2023

Deepthi Mahesh, Managing Director – Kydz Adda

Dr.Parin Somani, CEO & Co-Founder – London Organisation of Skills Development Ltd

Dr Kavyachand Yalamudi, Managing Director & CEO – Khavyaa Hospitals

Samyuktha Beegala, Co-founder & CEO – New directions Skills

Swapna Deepak | Tarot Reader & Astrologist

Neelima Burra, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer – Luminous Power Technologies (P) Ltd

Sailaja S.P , Director – Innovative Research Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Pradhika Bhartiam | Handwriting Analysis, Numerology, Past Life Regression Therapy, Tarot Card Reading and Colour & Drawing Analysis Services

Malini Chatterjee, Vice President HR – Vicat Group India

Mrunalini Sathyanarayana, Managing Director – Equantech Solutions

Dr. Priti Srivastava, SR Clinical Psychologist & Founder – Genesis Neurogen

Karishma Jain, Co-Founder – BullsVision & FinVantra

Dr Shweta, Founder – Eh-Maaya

Milana Maladkar, Founder & Principal Architect – Vivospace Architects

Phalguni Bangera | Choreographer

Dr Mythili, Physiotherapist & Entrepreneur – Mythclickz (digital marketing company) & ⁠ MedWell Physiotherapy and Rehab Clinic

Lakshmi Budanoor Shivarama, Academic Advisor – Prarthana School

Ishita Rai Goyal, Director – SONA MANDI, KRS Gold & Diamond

Shaina Mehra Wij, Founder – Bandwagon Communications

Joanna Deepika Joseph, Founder – WIRED EXPRESSIONS

Dr.Rajarathna Thangavel, Founder & Director – EYEMENTOR Dr.Rajarathna

Priyanka Gupta, Digital Strategy Product Manager – IIFL Home Finance Ltd

Rangalakshmi Srinivasa, Secretary & Principal – Basaveshwara Educational Institute

Vishali Kola, Founder President – Tejobarath

Neha Fathima, Proprietor – AimGlobal

Arunima Maity | Software Engineer, Video Creator & Healer

Neena Chakraborty, Director Human Resources – GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

Dr.B.L.Prasanna Thathapudi, Chief Orthodontist – Harmony Orthodontics

SNEHA TIWARI | Sports Physiotherapist with BCCI Domestic Women's Cricket Team

Tabassum Ansari, Interior Design Consultant – CRISTINA INTERIOR

Vinay Kanth Korapati the Founder & CEO of Business Mint expresses sincere congratulations to all the winners, acknowledging their outstanding accomplishments that have established new standards. The recipients’ diligence, creativity, and commitment serve as an inspiration to everyone. These emerging leaders have showcased that, with vision and unwavering determination, there are no boundaries to what can be accomplished.

About Business Mint: Business Mint, a leading platform that recognizes and honors achievements across diverse industries, has successfully completed 52 events with 5000+ award winners. These events, renowned for their excellence, have recognized individuals and organizations, reaching a staggering 100+ million audiences in just 5 years. Through their comprehensive events and awards programs, Business Mint provides a distinguished platform for companies and individuals to showcase their excellence and establish themselves as industry leaders. With a mission to inspire, connect, and empower professionals, Business Mint plays a pivotal role in fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration. The platform is renowned for its unwavering commitment to recognizing excellence and promoting innovation in various sectors. With a strong focus on fostering growth and creating networking opportunities, Business Mint continues to bring together industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to inspire, learn, and collaborate.

