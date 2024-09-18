Breaking Boundaries: How Prachi Kurne Balances Film Making and Acting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Prachi Kurne's journey is one of passion, resilience, and determination. Her childhood dream was always to be an actress, but she ventured into the business side of the industry to gain a better understanding. Today, she is the proud CEO, Founder and proprietor of her own company, “Fairy Tales Fillms,” where she focuses on producing and financing films, co-producing several projects in the industry.

With 15 years of experience in Bollywood, Prachi has proven herself to be a multitalented individual. Beyond her business acumen, she is also a dancer, yogini, and content creator. When it comes to business, she’s a go-getter. She excels at cracking deals, using her knowledge and determination to bring every project to life. Her drive and expertise set her apart. She believes that success in the film industry lies not in whether a film is labelled a hit or flop but in how well the budget is managed. To her, ‘Films don't flop, budgets do’ is a mantra she lives by, making sure every project she handles is financially sound. She firmly believes that content is the true king, and it’s content that genuinely drives success in the film industry.

Though producing and financing films have been her primary focus, Prachi is now shifting towards her true passion: acting. Having danced since the age of 5, her love for performing only grew stronger over time, with acting becoming her true creative outlet. For Prachi, the camera is not about financial gain but a genuine love for the craft, allowing her to fully express her creative spirit.

Prachi's philosophy is centered on teamwork. She is not someone who seeks the spotlight alone; she believes in the power of collaboration. “Teamwork makes the dream work,” she says, emphasizing that together, her team is like an ocean—unstoppable and vast in their potential.

As she continues to build her legacy in the Bollywood industry, her focus remains on producing, financing, and now, acting. Prachi Kurne is a force to be reckoned with, determined to push Fairy Tales Fillms to greater heights while pursuing her long-held dream of being in front of the camera.

