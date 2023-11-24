Breaking Chains - Igniting the Flame of Freedom in the Fight Against Obesity: Manipal Hospitals Millers Road

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24: Being overweight and obesity are identified as independent high-risk factors in several health conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and hormonal and metabolic disorders to name a few.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) data, every 21 seconds someone is diagnosed with diabetes, 4 million lives are lost to diabetes every year. The fight against obesity and diabetes has become a global health challenge. Understanding the burning need to combat obesity and diabetes, Manipal Hospital Miller's Road, Bengaluru, has launched an Obesity Clinic committed to a multidisciplinary patient-centric, holistic approach to weight loss and obesity prevention. The obesity clinic will cater to a diverse patient population, categorizing treatment based on BMI and associated conditions.

Overweight and obese individuals with uncontrolled diabetes or prediabetic conditions and a BMI below 30 will benefit from personalized care under the expertise of endocrinologists Dr. A. Sharda, Consultant - Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Dr. Priya Chinnappa, Consultant - Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Manipal Hospital Millers Road , while for individuals with comorbidities and a BMI higher than 30, the clinic offers advanced bariatric surgery options by Dr. G. Moinoddin, Consultant - Bariatric & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Millers Road. The Obesity Clinic extends services beyond weight loss, emphasizing overall well-being and preventing obesity-related complications.

