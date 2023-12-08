Breaking Digital Frontiers: Internet Commerce Summit 2023 Set to Unveil the Future of E-Commerce

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8: Gear up for the most impactful and versatile annual gathering of businesses shaping the future of e-commerce – the Internet Commerce Summit & Awards (ICS). Taking place on December 12, 2023, at The Conrad in Bengaluru, this summit transcends borders, offering a unique opportunity to scale e-commerce ambitions not only in India but also across the diverse corners of the Middle East and beyond.

The Internet Commerce Summit 2023 will act as the compass for businesses venturing into the digital realm, providing a platform to build digital identities, create ecosystems, and gain expertise in cross-border e-commerce. Attended by industry professionals and practitioners from diverse sectors such as FMCG, Manufacturing, Automobiles, QSR & F&B, Government, Banking & BFSI, Travel and Hospitality, Telecom & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, and Beauty & Wellness, ICS is a melting pot of innovation.

Agenda: ‘Digital CEOs Click on the Future Button’

The summit kicks off with an inaugural session titled ‘Digital CEOs Click on the Future Button.’ The agenda is power-packed with sessions designed to unravel the intricacies of e-commerce, covering building blocks to digital transactions, D2C brand growth, and the transformative fusion of online gaming and e-commerce.

Key Topics of Discussion

Building Blocks of E-commerce: A phased approach to succeed in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Money Talks!: Digital Transactions Translated for Tomorrow.

Playbook For Growing D2C Brands: Strategies for success in the world of e-commerce.

Digital Thought Leadership: Game-changing e-commerce customer strategies.

COD’s Relevance in Indian E-commerce: Is it still pivotal?

E-commerce Logistics: Trends and Innovations shaping the future.

Leveraging SEO for E-commerce: Unlocking the potential of online visibility.

Transformative Fusion: Online gaming and e-commerce creating a new frontier.

Distinguished Speakers and Visionaries

The Internet Commerce Summit boasts a stellar lineup of over 100 speakers and visionaries from top companies, startups, and research institutions. Among the luminaries are Arpan Biswas, AVP – Marketing, AJIO; Ashmeer M Sayyed, Chief Retail Officer, DaMENSCH; Ritu Agarawal, Chief Digital Officer, Soch Apparels; Neelima Burra, Marketing & Strategy Transformation Head, Luminous Power Technologies; and many more. These industry trailblazers will provide invaluable perspectives on the present and future of e-commerce.

