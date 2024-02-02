Breaking Ground in Commerce Education: The Academic City School Partners with Nahata Professional Academy

PRNewswire

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 2: In a groundbreaking collaboration, Nahata Professional Academy (NPA) and The Academic City School are proud to announce the launch of the FIRST Residential Campus for Integrated professional education at Indore.

With a rich legacy spanning 25 years and a guiding principle of 'Neev Se Nirmaan Tak' (From Foundation to Building), Nahata Professional Academy (NPA) has embarked on a transformative journey. Collaborating seamlessly with The Academic City School, whose mission echoes 'Sanskaar Se Safalata Tak' (From Values to Success), this strategic partnership introduces a unique residential education facility, spanning from Class 4th onwards to the CA foundation level, all under one roof. Together, NPA and The Academic City School are set to revolutionize the learning experience for ambitious students, providing a comprehensive pathway for those preparing for India's most competitive examinations.

NPA, renowned for its excellence in professional commerce education in Indore, is set to provide premium mentoring for students at higher secondary level (11th and 12th ), along with preparing them for foundation level of the Chartered Accountant Course and entrance examinations for Law Courses (CLAT). The collaboration guarantees students a strong foundation of knowledge, exceptional preparation methods, and a pathway to realizing their career dreams and academic objectives.

Tailor-Made Excellence: BEST Faculty - BEST Mentoring - BEST Attention - BEST Results

This collaborative venture introduces a tailor-made course designed for students aspiring to excel in commerce professional courses. With the promise of the BEST Faculty, to achieve BEST Results, NPA ensures students receive unparalleled support. Rigorous training, advanced study materials, and personalized attention create an environment conducive to achieving par excellence results in competitive exams.

State-of-the-Art Residential Campus at Guru Rajendra Jain International School

Situated on a sprawling 20-acre campus at Guru Rajendra Jain International School, Mohan Kheda, the residential facility offers a world-class experience with premium amenities. Separate accommodation for Boys and Girls, air-conditioned rooms, dedicated spaces for self-learning, a well-equipped Library, and Sports facilities provide an ideal environment for holistic development. The integrated academic course delivery guarantees round-the-clock personalized attention and additional preparation facilities, striking the perfect balance between academic rigor and recreation.

Immersive Learning Amidst Serene Greenery: A Mobile-Free Zone

Nestled in serene greenery, the mobile-free campus ensures a focused learning space, shielding students from social media distractions. Though promoting a tech-free environment, it is integrated to keep them updated on the modern world. The state-of-the-art sports facilities and emphasis on extracurricular activities provide a dynamic, well-rounded education. High-quality vegetarian food and in-house laundry services enhance students' overall well-being. The campus aims at imparting education that balances focus and connectivity, creating a thriving, holistic learning experience.

Result-Oriented Approach with Experienced Faculty

The result-oriented methodology is backed by experienced faculty members dedicated to mentoring aspiring Chartered Accountants within this residential facility. The inaugural batch for these courses is set to commence from the academic year 2024-25 onwards.

Enroll Today for a Transformative Learning Experience

This collaboration promises to redefine commerce education. Parents and students are invited alike to be a part of this transformative journey and avail themselves of the benefits of this unique course offering. Students enrolling for this course shall thrive in an environment that fosters academic excellence, personal growth, and future success.

For further information and enrollment inquiries, please contact:

Ajay

Phone: 91 80689 71779

Email: admissions@theacademiccity.com

Click Here

About Nahata Professional Academy (NPA)

Nahata Professional Academy (NPA) stands as a premier institution in Indore, distinguished for its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional coaching in commerce education. With an impressive track record of over 25,000 successful Chartered Accountants and Company Secretaries over past 2 decades, including hundreds of All India Ranks, NPA remains steadfast in its dedication to shaping the futures of aspiring professionals in the fields of Chartered Accountancy and Law.

About The Academic City School

The Academic City School is a renowned educational institution committed to nurturing young minds and preparing them for a successful future. With a focus on academic excellence and holistic development, the school strives to provide a conducive learning environment for students to thrive.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332066/Nahata_TAC_Collab.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor