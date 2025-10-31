Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025: Experts on Finding “My Why” in the Fight Against Cancer

New Delhi [India], October 31:Every October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of early detection, timely treatment, and emotional resilience in the journey against cancer. This year, the conversation goes deeper — beyond medicine and into meaning. “Finding My Why” is about discovering the personal purpose that fuels strength, courage, and hope throughout the battle. From oncologists to survivors and advocates, experts share what drives them to keep fighting, innovating, and supporting others in their mission to defeat breast cancer — one story, one purpose, and one life at a time.

Dr. Amish Vora, MBBS, MD, DNB, DM (Medical Oncology), Director – HOPE Oncology Clinic, New Delhi

Cancer is not just a disease of the body — it deeply affects the mind and spirit. From the moment of diagnosis, patients often experience fear, anxiety, sadness, and uncertainty about the future. These emotions are completely natural, yet they often go unspoken. Mental health plays a crucial role in recovery — when the mind is supported, the body heals better. As a Medical Oncologist, I believe true healing happens when emotional well-being is cared for alongside medical treatment. Through counselling, compassion, and continuous support, we aim to help every patient find strength, peace, and hope — because fighting cancer is not just a physical battle, it's an emotional journey too.

Keep a simple happiness mantra— heal the body, calm the mind & nurture the soul.

Dr. Irfan Bashir, MBBS, DNB, Fellowship St. Christopher (London), Senior Consultant & HOD Radiation Oncology, Chairman-Radiation Safety Committee, Batra Hospital, New Delhi

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide, but early detection and timely treatment can make a life-saving difference. Awareness about regular screening, self-examination, and healthy lifestyle choices is essential to reduce the risk and improve outcomes. Women above the age of 40 are encouraged to undergo regular mammograms and clinical breast exams. However, awareness should begin much earlier. Every woman should learn how to perform a monthly self-breast examination to identify any unusual lumps, changes in size, shape, or skin texture. Early identification of these warning signs can lead to quicker diagnosis and better chances of recovery. Maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol consumption, and avoiding smoking can also help lower the risk. Emotional and social support for those diagnosed is equally important in their healing journey. Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed every October, serves as a reminder that knowledge, vigilance, and support can save countless lives. Let us all spread awareness, encourage regular check-ups, and stand by those fighting this disease. Together, we can make a difference—because early detection truly saves lives.

Dr. Sachin Kadam, Consultant Oncosurgeon, Mumbai

Every October, a wave of pink—ribbons, lights, and campaigns—reminds us of breast cancer awareness. Yet, Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 is not just about wearing pink; it's about changing perspectives. This year's theme, “Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters,” shifts the focus from awareness to empowerment, from fear to proactive care, and from silence to open conversations. Breast cancer is not merely a disease—it's a story that touches families, friends, and communities. The power to change that story lies not only in hospitals or laboratories but also in our choices, conversations, and vigilance.

Medicine today has advanced beyond detection to personalized oncology, genetic testing, and targeted therapy—helping identify risks earlier and treat cancers more effectively. Yet, science depends on one simple act: early attention. Recognizing changes, consulting a doctor, and regular screenings remain our strongest tools.

This October, let's ensure awareness becomes action—because early detection is a lifeline. Together, our commitment, compassion, and courage can turn the pink ribbon into a true symbol of responsibility and hope.

Dr. Sneha Jha, DMRT, DNB (Radiation Oncology), HOD and Senior Consultant at Meherbai Tata Memorial Hospital, Jamshedpur

Every woman's battle with breast cancer is a story of courage, faith, and resilience. At MTMH, we see every journey as unique — each patient inspiring us with her strength and determination. Breast cancer is not just a medical condition; it is a deeply emotional journey that unites patients, families, and doctors in the shared hope of healing and recovery. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we, the doctors of MTMH, Jamshedpur, led by Dr. Sneha Jha, salute every warrior who has faced or continues to face this challenge. We honour the survivors, support those in treatment, and remember those we have lost. Together, let's continue spreading awareness, encouraging early detection, and offering compassion and care to all. Because every story deserves to be heard, and every journey truly matters.

Dr. B. Ravi Shankar, MD (CMC Vellore), DNB (RT), MRCP, ECMO (Medical Oncology), FESTRO (Radiation Oncology), PDCR, OCTT, MBA, Managing Director – Practicing at Visakhapatnam

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a global campaign dedicated to raising awareness, promoting early detection, and supporting those affected by breast cancer. The 2025 theme, “Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters,” reminds us that behind every diagnosis lies a deeply personal story of courage, resilience, and hope. Breast cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer among women worldwide—with 2.3 million new cases and 670,000 lives lost in 2022. These are not just numbers but represent mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends. While survival rates in high-income countries exceed 90%, they fall sharply in low- and middle-income regions due to disparities in access to care. The WHO Global Breast Cancer Initiative aims to bridge this gap through equitable access and stronger health systems. Awareness, therefore, becomes the first step toward prevention—because regular screenings, self-examinations, and timely consultations can save countless lives. My “why” in the fight against cancer is rooted in empathy and action. I believe no one should face this journey alone. I have witnessed how early detection transforms outcomes, and I stand with survivors, caregivers, and researchers in turning awareness into action—because together, we can save lives.

Dr. Chintan Safi, MBBS, MS, DNB, Fellowship in Minimally Invasive GI Surgery, Consultant – Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgical Oncologist, Ahmedabad

Dr. Chintan Safi is a distinguished consultant in robotic and laparoscopic surgical oncology, with a specialization in minimally invasive techniques for cancer care. He has trained and worked at leading centres including Tata Memorial Hospital (Mumbai) and holds extensive experience in frontier surgical oncology approaches.

With a commitment to transforming patient outcomes, Dr Safi emphasises the importance of identifying a deeply personal “why” in the fight against cancer. He encourages patients and caregivers alike to turn their struggle into a purpose-driven journey—not only fighting the disease, but empowering themselves through that process.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr Safi highlights that finding one's “why” becomes a catalyst for resilience, informed decision-making and purposeful action. By aligning medical care with personal meaning, he believes patients can navigate the challenges of diagnosis, treatment and beyond with greater clarity, strength and hope.

Dr. Ankur Prakash, BHMS (Gold Medalist, Pune), CCH, CGO, CSD, CCM, DPCC (Sri Lanka), MD (Medicine – Homoeopathy), Agra

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025, a time to reflect on the courage, resilience, and determination of those affected by breast cancer. Dr. Ankur Prakash, a leading oncologist and advocate for women's health, emphasizes the importance of finding “my why”—the personal motivation that drives patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers in the fight against cancer. Every patient's journey is unique, and understanding one's purpose in this journey can empower informed decisions, encourage early detection, and foster hope. “Finding your ‘why' is about recognizing what matters most to you, whether it's family, dreams, or simply the desire to live fully,” says Dr. Prakash. This month, let us raise awareness, support research, and encourage conversations that break stigmas, reminding everyone that every story is unique, every journey matters, and every action can make a difference.