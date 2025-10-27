BREATHING NEW LIFE INTO HEALTHCARE: Tech AtrioCare's Haal-Chaal Pravartak 1.0 Challenge Gains Momentum

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 27: In a groundbreaking move, Delhi-based startup Tech AtrioCare's Haal-Chaal Pravartak 1.0 challenge has taken a significant leap forward, promoting preventive healthcare and empowering individuals to take control of their respiratory health. The offline launch of the challenge recently witnessed a phenomenal response at the Durgotsab GKII Durga Puja 2025, with visitors from various walks of life, including Delhi Police officials and renowned Hindi poet, who engaged with great enthusiasm.

A New Era in Preventive Healthcare

As the world grapples with deteriorating air quality and episodes of seasonal viral flu, the Haal-Chaal Pravartak 1.0 challenge has emerged as a beacon of hope. By leveraging its proprietary voice-note-based signal processing technology and immunity-optimizing formulation, this innovative initiative enables individuals to track their airway health just by smartphone voice-notes at the comfort of home and earn rewards for their wellness performance. With the online version of the challenge set to launch on October 25, 2025, users can enrol and start their journey towards better health, says Ms. Sanya Mishra, R&D Associate (Technical Head).

Challenge Details:

Objective: Empower individuals to manage respiratory health and immunity, earning health tokens that can be redeemed for real wealth.

Format: Online challenge with health tips and Health Token rewards based on health insights.

Prizes: Grand cash prize for significant improvement and leaderboard; Health Tokens can be encashed into real wealth, promoting a new concept of Health Stocks.

Extension of Engagement Period

As informed by Mr. Tarun Adarsh, an ex-research scientist & company's director, several participants requested an extension of the engagement period, and the company has graciously agreed to provide an additional 7 days without any extra cost. This move demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting users in their health and wellness journey.

Positive Response to NOVICULE-TA

The immune system optimizer kit, NOVICULE-TA, has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants. This proprietary formulation utilizes nitric oxide level augmentation technology to optimize the immune system, supporting the body's natural defence mechanisms.

A Shift towards Proactive Healthcare

The craze of Haal-Chaal Pravartak 1.0 reflects a growing willingness among people to invest in their health and wellness. As the challenge gains momentum, it is poised to make a lasting impact in the field of biotechnology, promoting a culture of health and wellness.

Join the Movement

Don't miss this opportunity to take control of your respiratory health and earn rewards. Mark your calendars for October 25, 2025, and get ready to embark on a journey towards better health with Haal-Chaal Pravartak 1.0.

How to Participate:

1. Click the following link to enrol in the challenge: (https://www.techatriocare.com)

2. Fill out the registration form

3. Share the participation fee screenshot

4. Scan the WhatsApp QR code

5. Start submitting your 7-second humming voice notes for a week during the Challenge

Join the Haal-Chaal Pravartak 1.0 community today and start breathing your way to better health and wealth!

