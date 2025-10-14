Breeze by Juspay and super.money announce checkout partnership to serve 500M+ shoppers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 : Breeze, a leading checkout platform for digital-first consumer brands, announced its partnership with super.money, the fintech arm of e-commerce giant Flipkart, to launch super.money Breeze - a next-gen checkout layer built for scale, conversion, and retention. With this, brands can tap into a high-intent, high-conversion audience with frictionless checkout flows, seamless reward experiences, and a logistics optimisation suite.

According to the company, the collaboration combines Breeze's best-in-class checkout operating system - powered by Juspay, and known for delivering the highest success rates in the industry - with super.money's digital commerce ecosystem. Through its expansive network of 500 million+ shoppers, deep loyalty integrations through Supercoins, and advanced RTO (Return To Origin) intelligence, super.money brings scale, loyalty, and logistics intelligence to the partnership.

"At Breeze, we have always aimed to make digital commerce faster, simpler, and more intelligent. Partnering with super.money takes that vision to an entirely new scale - where loyalty, logistics, and checkout converge to help merchants win every transaction," said Chirag N R, Head of Breeze.

"We're excited to bring Breeze into the super.money ecosystem," said Prakash Sikaria, Founder & CEO of super.money. "Together, we're reimagining checkout to give merchants a solution that's not only seamless, but deeply optimised for India's shoppers - from loyalty to logistics."

According to the company, the partnership comes at a pivotal moment, with Breeze now powering 1,000+ leading D2C brands, including Caprese, Cult, Hustle Culture, Jockey, Skybags, and more.

With the launch of super.money Breeze, these brands and many others can now unlock a powerful commerce layer that offers:

500M+ shopper profiles: industry-leading address autofill accuracy of 98% delivered through dynamic data refreshment and validated last-delivered address signals.

RTO Suite: powered by signals from 5 million+ daily deliveries, this suite reduces returns in tier-2 and tier-3 markets by gating COD orders, nudging partial prepayment, or adding convenience fees.

Rewards: SuperCoins redemption at stronger conversion rates, improving customer retention & loyalty.

Logistics Optimisation*: integrations with eKart & third-party providers with seamless setup and competitive pricing for last mile delivery.

Traffic Boost*: visibility across Flipkart, super.money & partner media, and promotions via scratch cards on thank you pages.

Super.money Breeze is now live with select brand partners, with a broader rollout underway.

According to company information, Breeze is a leading checkout platform for digital-first consumer brands, built to maximise conversions and simplify online payments.

According to company information, super.money by Flipkart Group is a pioneering UPI fintech platform dedicated to revolutionising India's payment landscape. The app aims to empower users with a seamless, secure, and user-friendly UPI experience, integrating innovative credit solutions directly into everyday transactions.

