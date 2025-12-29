Brevistay Expands to 10,000+ Hotel Partners Across 200 Cities, Introduces Full-Day Stay Options

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 29: Brevistay, India's leading flexible accommodation platform, has announced a significant expansion of its nationwide footprint, marking a key milestone in the company's nine-year growth journey. The platform now features a network of over 10,000 hotel partners across more than 200 cities, while also expanding its service portfolio beyond its core hourly-stay model to include full-day stay options across all operational markets.

The expanded inventory reflects steady and sustained growth rather than a short-term surge. Brevistay has grown its hotel partnerships from 3,200 hotels in 2022 to over 10,000 in 2025, while its city presence has expanded fourfold from 50 cities to over 200 cities during the same period. Today, the platform facilitates over 60,000 bookings every month, underscoring increasing adoption of flexible accommodation formats among Indian travellers.

Brevistay's hotel portfolio spans a wide range of categories, from budget to premium properties, with prices starting at Rs. 499 and going up to Rs. 5,999, making flexible stays accessible to diverse customer segments. The platform's geographic expansion has been driven by strong demand in major metropolitan hubs including NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, while city selection continues to remain customer-centric rather than target-led.

In a major evolution of its business model, Brevistay introduced full-day stay bookings in mid-September 2025. The feature has been rolled out comprehensively across 100 percent of the cities where Brevistay already offers hourly stays. In parallel, the company is actively expanding into offbeat and leisure destinations to support longer-duration travel requirements.

The move was driven by rising customer demand, market evolution, and sustained trust from hotel partners. Customers, already familiar with Brevistay's reliability, increasingly sought full-day stays, particularly in tourist destinations where traditional multi-day bookings often face operational challenges. By combining hourly and full-day bookings, Brevistay now offers a level of flexibility not currently available on other online travel platforms.

Sharing his perspective on the expansion, Aditya Naithani, Chief Marketing Officer, Brevistay, said, "We have aced the hourly stay model and now aim to bring the same robust operational support to full-day bookings. Flexible stays are reshaping how travellers use hotels today. Guests are no longer planning their schedules around hotel check-in or check-out times; they are choosing stays that align with their personal use cases, helping them save both time and money."

Brevistay's customer base spans business travellers, couples, students, and leisure travellers for hourly stays, while families and leisure travellers are driving demand for full-day bookings. The rise of flexible accommodation has also fueled growth in the intra-city travel market, where travellers seek privacy, convenience, and control over their stay durations.

From a technology standpoint, Brevistay's platform enables hotel discovery and bookings in four to five clicks, while hotel partners can be onboarded through a single-window system within 24 hours, subject to document verification. The company has also developed an in-house optimisation engine capable of efficiently managing both hourly and full-day bookings addressing a gap left by traditional hospitality software that focuses only on full-day inventory and fails to monetise vacant rooms effectively.

With accommodation positioned as the foundation of seamless travel, Brevistay continues to redefine how Indian travellers plan stays offering flexibility that benefits both guests and hotel partners alike.

For more information, visit - https://www.brevistay.com/

