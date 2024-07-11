Brewing romance between Guru Randhawa and Isha Talwar!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: The makers of Shahkot have released the new romantic poster of their film. The poster features Guru Randhawa and Isha Talwar. The new poster has given a new dimension to this film, and it seems like a sweet love story between the protagonists.

Isha Talwar, the trending, and versatile female artist, is one of the pivotal faces of the highly acclaimed series Mirzapur. She has also graced films like Saas bahu aur Flamingo, and Article 370 with her startling appearances. The actress is now going to cast a strong and lasting impressing with her appearance in upcoming movie Shahkot. Both Guru Randhawa, and Isha Talwar, with their seemingly amazing chemistry, is making this film a highly awaited one for our movie lovers.

The movie is all set to shine on the silver screens on the 4th October, 2024. This one is definitely worth waiting for.

Shahkot has been written and directed by Rajiv Dhingra, who is very well known for breakthrough TV show- Comedy Nights with Kapil, and for films like Love Punjab, and Firangi. The film has been Produced by Anirudh Mohta who also owns Aim7Sky Studios; in association with 751 Films & Rapa Nui's Films. Music and background score has been done by Jatinder Shah.

This movie will be theatrically distributed by Seven Colors, worldwide.

