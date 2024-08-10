B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Limited Files DRHP On BSE SME For IPO

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Limited (BRG, The company), one of the leading players in the construction and infrastructure sector, has announced its plans to enter the primary market with an IPO. The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME in preparation for the IPO. The company intends to raise funds by issuing a fresh issue of 64,32,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Limited offers a diverse portfolio in civil construction, ready-mix concrete, wind power, toll collection, and residential plotting. The company efficiently manages complex projects across India, supported by an extensive fleet and skilled workforce. Financially, B.R. Goyal Infrastructure has shown impressive growth, with consolidated revenue from operations rising to Rs58,875.91 lakhs in FY24 from Rs22,488.26 lakhs in FY22, and consolidated EBITDA reaching Rs3,245.58 lakhs in FY24 from Rs1,889.60 lakhs in FY22. Consolidated PAT more than doubled to Rs2,188.91 lakhs in FY24 against Rs756.09 lakhs in FY22, reflecting strong net profitability.

As B.R.Goyal Infrastructure moves forward with its IPO plans, the funds raised will be instrumental in supporting its capital expenditure, working capital needs, and inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives. With a proven track record and a clear vision for the future, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the rapidly evolving infrastructure sector in India.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book-Running Lead Manager for the Issue, while Link Intime India Private Limited will serve as the Registrar.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor