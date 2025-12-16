Brick & Bolt Targets Continued 2X Growth in 2026 After Expanding Into Commercial Construction

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 16: Brick & Bolt, India's leading tech-enabled construction company, recorded a 2X YoY growth trajectory in the calendar year 2025, with the launch of new experience centres and venturing into commercial construction. This year, the company also expanded its leadership team and launched cutting-edge tech to enable plot owners and entrepreneurs to build spaces that reflect their desires. After completing more than 10,000+ units across the country, in 2026, Brick & Bolt aims to continue its 2X growth target and is focusing on strengthening its verticals across residential, commercial, and advisory. It is set to expand its footprint and deepen its roots in the markets where it has established itself as a pioneer in transparent, predictable, efficient, sustainable, and premium construction.

Speaking on the landmark year that was, the Co-Founder and CEO of Brick & Bolt, Mr Jayesh Rajpurohit, shared that "2025 has been a defining year for Brick & Bolt as we deepened our leadership across home and commercial construction. New strategic verticals, offerings for both homeowners and stakeholders associated with us, gave us insights into our vision for the coming year. In 2026, we will focus on expansion, innovation, and operational excellence. We are already working towards adding 6000+ new units and are investing heavily in technology, new service lines, and ecosystem partnerships for the commercial construction business."

Key Milestones, Achievements & Launches in 2025

2025 has been an eventful year for Brick&Bolt, with multiple category-defining initiatives strengthening its leadership position:

1. Launch of the Smart Cost Calculator for Home Construction: Enabling homeowners to digitally estimate project costs with precision - improving predictability and simplifying decision-making for thousands of customers.

2. Launch of Advantix: Commercial construction wing of Brick & Bolt, Advantix offers integrated advisory, planning, design and execution for institutional, commercial and projects to scale

3. CBO Announcement of Abhinandan Narayan: Strengthening its leadership further, Brick & Bolt now has a Chief Business Officer who is spearheading strategic growth across new verticals and markets.

4. Launch of Connoisseur Collection: Premium design build offering curated designs for the luxury home segment with the proprietary LIEV methodology - evaluating homes based on Liveable Area, Indoor Environmental Quality, Vastu compliance and Ergonomics

5. Developed and announced real estate advisory and consultancy through the GARANT program: a revolutionary real estate program built to guarantee success for developers, landowners, individual and institutional investors.

6. 10,000+ completed units and 5.01 million sq. ft of total construction: By expanding its footprint across several cities, it has emerged as one of the biggest players in the market

7. New Experience Centres in Gurugram and Chennai: Establishing itself in both cities with its offline presence, the brand is offering an immersive consultative experience for homeowners looking to build their dream home. These centres support a growing demand for the company's offerings and enable customer engagement.

Recognition for Brick & Bolt's work

The multiple national accolades received by Brick & Bolt's in 2025 are a testimony to the vision the hard work, and relentless passion of the company's 800+ workforce.

1. ET Now Conclave Award - Most Trusted Tech-Enabled Construction Company

2. ET Realty Conclave Award - India's Largest Custom Home Construction Company

3. Global Real Estate Brand Award - Best Construction Company of the Year

As Brick & Bolt evolves into a comprehensive, multi-vertical construction ecosystem, integrating advisory, consultancy, and advanced services, with a focus on transparency, the company aims to build a robust, unified platform that serves plot owners, developers, investors, and institutional stakeholders.

Mission 2026: Growth, Expansion and Operational Excellence

Brick & Bolt aims to focus on expansion, innovation, and operational excellence in 2026. Key priorities include:

* Scaling revenue and operational output with a continued 2x YoY growth trajectory

* Strengthening and expanding the commercial construction vertical, including institutional and school infrastructure development

* Adding 6,000+ new units in 2026, followed by an additional 8,000+ units over the next two years

* Deepening presence across key other Indian cities, backed by strong demand and a growing pipeline of residential and commercial projects

These initiatives reinforce the company's long-term goal of building India's most trusted and comprehensive construction ecosystem.

About Brick & Bolt

Founded in 2018, Brick & Bolt is transforming the construction industry by making home and commercial building predictable, transparent, and hassle-free. With a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and customer experience, the company addresses long-standing challenges in traditional construction through technology-driven solutions.

Brick & Bolt offers end-to-end servicesfrom design to executionensuring seamless delivery and consistent quality across every project. Customers can choose from 14,000+ customisable floor plan options, and benefit from 100% money safety through an ESCROW payment mechanism. The company's trademarked Quality Assessment System (QASCON) ensures three levels of auditing and 470+ quality checks throughout the construction lifecycle, delivering reliability at every stage.

With 10,000+ units across 10+ cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, Brick & Bolt continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its vision of building better structures through innovation, trust, and excellence.

