Brick&Bolt unveils Grand Experience Centre in Bangalore for Plot Owners looking for Quality Construction Services

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 7: Brick&Bolt, India's leading tech-enabled construction company, proudly announces the launch of its state-of-the-art Bangalore Experience Centre. Located in the heart of the city, on 60 Feet Rd, Koramangala, this new 15,000 sq. ft. facility seamlessly combines office space with an interactive showroom experience, redefining how plot owners engage with home construction solutions. Also marking the start of the festive season, the new Experience Centre offers some exciting festive discounts, enabling plot owners to save big on their dream home construction.

This launch comes at an exciting time for Bangalore's real estate market, which has been booming in 2024. The city's expanding IT sector, a vibrant startup scene, a shift back to office work, and major infrastructure developmentsincluding new roads and metro linesare driving property values higher. Bangalore's residential real estate market has recorded the highest sales volume across India in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, with a remarkable 30% year-on-year growth compared to Q1 2023, following a record-breaking performance in Q4 2023.

Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CEO of Brick&Bolt, commented, "Bangalore's booming real estate market makes it an ideal location for our new Experience Centre. As property values rise, plot owners are seeking trustworthy partners who can deliver not just quality but also transparency throughout the construction process. Our Experience Centre offers exactly thata space where plot owners can explore options, get expert advice, and make informed decisions about their house construction. With our festive offer, we are providing more people the opportunity to build their dream homes at the best possible value."

The Bangalore Experience Centre will be open for customers from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, providing a unique opportunity to interact with Brick&Bolt's highly experienced architects. Customers can get personalized guidance, explore high-quality materials firsthand, and experience a fully customized process tailored to their specific needs. Additionally, the centre launched a 3D walkthrough, offering a completely immersive experience that allows customers to visualize their dream homes. This dynamic space empowers customers to choose the best construction solutions for any budget, whether building a basic home or a luxury residence.

Brick&Bolt introduces a new Experience Centre in Bangalore, offering plot owners the opportunity to access special festive discounts on home construction packages. This limited-time offer reflects Brick&Bolt's commitment to making high-quality construction solutions accessible to more plot owners, all while maintaining its strict standards for excellence.

"We are focused on creating an environment where our customers feel confident in their choices," said Arpit Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CTO of Brick&Bolt. "At our Bangalore Experience Centre, we showcase not just our construction capabilities but also our commitment to innovation, transparency, and customer satisfaction. We want plot owners to experience firsthand the quality of our work and the level of care we bring to every project."

The Bangalore Experience Centre is central to Brick&Bolt's broader expansion plans. In the past three months, the company has extended its presence to Noida and Hyderabad, and new Experience Centres are planned for Gurugram and Chennai in the coming months.

Founded in 2018 by Jayesh Rajpurohit and Arpit Rajpurohit, Brick&Bolt has redefined the construction landscape in India by offering a range of customer-centric services, from concept to completion. The company's unique offerings include over 6,000 floor plans, a 100% money safety guarantee through its ESCROW payment mechanism, and the QASCON system, which ensures 470+ quality checks for every project. Having successfully completed over 7,000 homes and delivered 7.89 million sq ft of construction across India, Brick&Bolt continues to lead the industry's transformation from unorganized to organized.

