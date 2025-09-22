Bricks & Milestones Launches The Earthscape in Heart of East Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: Bricks & Milestones, a new age Bengaluru-based real estate developer, today announced the launch of The Earthscape, a premium residential project that sets a new benchmark in meaningful lifestyle. Located in Whitefield-Sarjapur Road in East Bengaluru, it will feature just 1,258 units across 22.3 acres, ensuring exclusivity with only four homes per floor. The Earthscape will offer residences 3, 3.5, 4 and 4bhk configuration, starting with 3 BHK at 1800 sq. ft.

The project sets itself apart with 56 homes per acre, and 90% open areas, 40% dedicated to Mother Earth space, focused on biodiversity conservation, native planting, and natural landscapes. It features meaningful amenities designed for people of all ages, that are practical, easy-to-maintain that enhance long-term living comfort. Residents will enjoy exclusive access to amenities including a reflexology park, pet park, bio-ponds, bus bay, amphitheatre, and sports spaces.

The Earthscape offers the feel of an independent home with the convenience of a high-rise lifestyle. The development's architectural design prioritises quality and uniqueness in the towers, clubhouse and the landscaping alike. Each apartment has dedicated drying areas, double-height balconies and courtyards, and increased privacy with no common walls or facing balconies.

Intentionally curated community spaces that promote connection and wellness, include shaded seating pods, conversation zones, celebration lawns, weekend pop-up flea markets, leisure gardens, multi-use trails, water bodies with integrated seating, yoga lawns, and meditation gardens. It's designed for those who value space, calm, and connection to nature without compromising on modern amenities.

Commenting on the launch of The Earthscape, Mr. Kiran Venugopal, CEO & Founder, Bricks & Milestones, "The Earthscape is about the overall well-being of one's family. We've designed spaces where residents can truly spend quality time outside their apartment homes and connect meaningfully with their community. This vision drove us to invest nearly a year to freeze the designs and master plan. The Earthscape positions itself as the definitive choice for homebuyers seeking premium low-density living that nurtures individual privacy, family wellbeing and community bonds."

Strategically positioned away from Bengaluru's congested corridors, The Earthscape sits tucked 200 meters from the main Whitefield-Sarjapur Road via a private green driveway. It offers residents a serene sanctuary removed from urban chaos while maintaining connectivity. It is situated at the mid-point of East Bangalore's IT belt of Whitefield, Sarjapur and ORR, with easy access to the Peripheral Ring Road, within the International School Corridor of Bangalore.

To showcase this exceptional development, Bricks & Milestones has opened a state-of-the-art experience centre during the pre-launch phase, featuring interactive displays, a modern scale model, and digitized meeting rooms that offer visitors an immersive preview of The Earthscape lifestyle. Moreover, the Earthscape is in the driver's seat compared to other competitors, as it comes within BBMP limits.

Link: www.theearthscape.com

Founded in 2015 by architect Kiran Venugopal, Bricks & Milestones is a Bengaluru-based real estate developer dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed residential and commercial spaces that reflect the city's heritage. Bricks and Milestones has set new benchmarks in luxury, sustainability and thoughtful design. Guided by the philosophy of "creating masterpieces," in handpicked locations, it combines cutting-edge architecture with eco-conscious living. Its portfolio includes landmark residential projects like New Dawn, Wonderwall, Felicity, and Lagos, as well as commercial icons such as The Fore. Their latest ventures include The Earthscape, a premium residential development, and an upcoming hospitality project in North Bengaluru. Bricks & Milestones is committed to creating flexible, sustainable spaces that meet the future needs of urban India.

