BRICS-CCI Annual Recognition Awards 2024: Celebrating excellence, innovation, and collaboration within BRICS nations

New Delhi [India], January 19 : The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, India Chapter, successfully hosted the BRICS-CCI Annual Recognition Awards 2024 (B.A.R.A) on Friday here in the national capital. The awards represent an ongoing process of celebrating the common factor of unleashing the power of the BRICS bloc. The first edition promised many firsts, unveiling thrilling moments and honouring lifetime achievements.

The inaugural ceremony unfolded with the Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, setting the stage for a day of profound significance. He shared insightful perspectives that resonated with the collective vision for expanding the BRICS bloc and a commitment towards a sustainable future.

"The awards being presented today recognise not only excellence but also responsible business practice. This approach is in line with our commitment to sustainable development and the well-being of future generations," said Ramnath Kovind (14th President of India) on the B.A.R.A Awards.

Following a resplendent Khadi Show, which beautifully intertwined tradition and innovation, the ceremony embraced a forward-looking perspective, casting light on evolving lifestyles and the pivotal adoption of millets, symbolizing a conscientious stride towards sustainable development.

The award ceremony was marked by the presence of the esteemed Maharaja Dr. Karan Singh, former member of Rajya Sabha as the Chief Guest. A paragon of cultural heritage and statesmanship, Dr. Singh's contributions not only enriched the event with a profound sense of cultural and historical resonance but also illuminated the occasion with his unwavering commitment to a sustainable and interconnected future.

The ceremony hosted the participation of Svetlana Lukash, G20 Russia Sherpa, and Ambassadors from various countries, thereby enhancing the event's global appeal. Lukash, regarding BRICS nations, mentioned that "BRICS nations can set an example by embedding social responsibility into their policies fostering responsible business practices and supporting initiatives that promote social and environmental wellbeing."

A highlight of the event was the acknowledgement of Rajshree Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development and a stalwart in business and philanthropy, as the recipient of the Living Legend Award at B.A.R.A. Birla expressed her thoughts regarding the event stating "This evening marks not only a celebration of our collective achievements but also a testament to the significance of BRICS expansion and collaboration."

B.A.R.A. Awardee and BRICS Ambassador Joao Gilberto Vaz, Brazil commented that "The BRICS CCI's initiative in launching the Annual Recognition Awards is a prestigious testament to the exceptional work being carried out within the BRICS community globally, showcasing our collective efforts and achievements."

At the helm of BRICS CCI, B.B.L. Madhukar, Director General, articulates the vision of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the 'voice' of young entrepreneurs, innovators, change makers and social development leaders. Our forward-looking agenda focuses on Sustainability, Climate, Energy Security, Education, Digital Economy, Food Processing, and Agri-business. Committed to excellence, we extend an invitation to global change makers to join us in shaping a better world.

Executive Director, Co-founder of BRICS-CCI and Concept Founder B.A.R.A, Sushi Singh emphasizes B.A.R.A's alignment with Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The World is One), embodying a commitment to unleash the power of the expanding BRICS bloc. Under the theme "Invest in our Planet," the awards presented during the event recognised outstanding achievements in Academia, Business, Community, Media, and policymaking from various BRICS nations.

KJ Alphons, former Union Minister of State for Tourism and Guest of Honor, emphasized the pivotal role of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He stated, "I must also recognize the indispensable role of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry. It has been a driving force behind fostering collaboration, responsible business practices, and sustainable development among our member nations. The chamber's efforts in promoting economic cooperation and trade have been instrumental in shaping the future of the BRICS partnership."

CK Mishra, the Key Note Speaker for the inaugural session, extended his congratulations to the winners, remarking, "First and foremost, let me extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the remarkable winners today. Your achievements not only exemplify excellence but also serve as an inspiration to all of us. In a world where collaboration and innovation are paramount, your dedication to responsible practices in various fields is truly commendable."

Justice Najmi Waziri (Retd.), Delhi High Court Judge also a Key Note Speaker of the Valedictory Session, during his address, emphasized the pivotal role of India's relationship with the BRICS nations in shaping trade and the economy. He said, "The positive synergy between our countries has led to mutual benefits, fostering growth, innovation, and prosperity. As we move forward, we must harness the potential of our collective efforts for the greater good."

Major Highlights of the Event:

1. Panel Discussion: The first session featured a thought-provoking panel discussion themed "Sustainability & Lifestyle Changes: Unleashing the Power of BRICS Members and Beyond." The panel discussion saw the participation of several key-industry leaders. The discussion focused on international cooperation, cross-sectoral partnerships, and the transfer of knowledge and technologies to foster sustainable practices worldwide. It sought to harmonize policies, promote cultural inclusivity, and raise awareness to create a comprehensive and integrated framework for tackling environmental, social, and economic issues.

2. Compendium Release: The event also witnessed the release of the compendium titled, Nirantarta - BRICS Journey Towards Sustainable Growth and Innovation, by the Guest of Honor for the event KJ Alphons. It aims to serve as an essential resource for policymakers, academicians, scholars, and students deeply invested in the arenas of international relations, trade, and economics. Moreover, the compendium and the vision behind BARA are deeply aligned with his ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'- One Earth, One Family, One Future.

3. Cultural Exhibit and Bharat Ke Khadi Show: The event featured vibrant cultural performances by artists from India, Russia, and China. This showcase of cultural diversity celebrated the unity of BRICS nations. Additionally, the "Bharat Ke Khadi Show" symbolized Khadi's significance in preserving traditional craftsmanship and promoting sustainable fashion. This aligns with Mahatma Gandhi's vision of unity, economic freedom, and equality.

Winners' Expressions: The BRICS-CCI Annual Recognition Awards were marked by the celebration of outstanding achievements, with numerous national and international recipients expressing their elation. Among the distinguished awardees was Padma Dr. Khader Valli Dudekula, widely recognized as the Millet man of India. Dr. Dudekula emphasized the critical importance of sustainability, remarking, "Sustainability is not merely an option; it is an imperative. We must wholeheartedly embrace responsible practices, innovative solutions, and collaborative initiatives to safeguard the well-being of our planet and ensure the prosperity of generations to come."

Renowned musician and philanthropist, Kailash Kher, who was also honored at the ceremony, shared his perspective, stating, "Music has the power to bridge cultures and unite hearts. In these times of global challenges, it is through the harmony of art and compassion that we can strive for a more connected world."

The event also featured the participation of several international awardees, such as Joao Gilberto Vaz, Elena Barman, and Dr. Abdul Karim Gibril Elgoni who too shared their happiness with the audience.

Furthermore, the BRICS-CCI extended a warm welcome to the new BRICS member nations: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. This expansion of the BRICS family marks a significant step towards greater global cooperation.

Awardees Lifetime Achievements Category:

1. BRICS-CCI Lifetime Achievement For Social Change: Padma Bhushan Late Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak

2. BRICS-CCI Living Legend Award & Icon for Community Excellence: Padma Bhushan Rajashree Birla

3. BRICS-CCI Business Excellence Award Entrepreneur of the Year 2023-24: Padma Bhushan Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

4. BRICS-CCI Melody Maestro of India Award: Padma Kailash Kher

5. BRICS-CCI Sustainable Agriculture Visionary Award: Padma Dr. Khader Valli Dudekula

6. BRICS-CCI Jury Recommended Global Compassion Ambassador Award: Mohanji Foundation

7. BRICS-CCI Sustainability Champion Award: Amb. Svetlana Lukash

8. BRICS-CCI Award for Commitment to Policy-Making, Brazil: Joao Gilberto Vaz

9. BRICS-CCI: Excellence in Public Health Leadership: Dr. Abdul-Karim Gibril Elgoni

10. BRICS-CCI: Cross-Cultural Excellence Award: Elena Barman

11. BRICS-CCI Corporate Sustainability Achievement Award: Ethiopian Airlines

BRICS CCI Excellence Awards Winners:

The awardees here have been felicitated under five different categories: Academia, Business, Community, Media and Policy Making

BRICS-CCI Academia Excellence Award

-Major Sushil Goel in Innovation (Category: Individual)

-Mr. Vicente Ferraro in Strategic Engagement (Category: Individual)

-BITS Pilani in Innovation (Category: Organization)

-Bhatnagar International School in Leadership (Category: Organization)

-Fatec Itapetininga in Strategic Engagement (Category: Organization)

2. BRICS-CCI Business Excellence Award

-Akanksha Dutt in Leadership (Category: Individual)

-Dr. Pramod Shrivallabh Tripathi in Strategic Engagement (Category: Individual)

-Dr. Sachin Bahmba in Innovation (Category: Individual)

-Muthoot Finance in Leadership (Category: Organization)

-Apollo 24/7 in Strategic Engagement (Category: Organization)

-Gopalan Organics in Innovation (Category: Organization)

3. BRICS-CCI Community Excellence Award

-Gulshan Kumar in Innovation (Category: Individual)

-Deepak Chaudhary in Leadership (Category: Individual)

-Aruna Sairam in Strategic Engagement (Category: Individual)

-Youth 4 Job in Innovation (Category: Individual)

-Prayas Juvenile Aid Centre Society in Leadership (Category: Individual)

-Help Age India in Strategic Engagement (Category: Individual)

-Indian Deaf Cricket Association

4. BRICS-CCI Media Excellence Award

-Manjeet Kripalani in Innovation (Category: Individual)

-Prabhu Chawla in Strategic Engagement (Category: Individual)

-Anjana Om Kashyap in Leadership (Category: Individual)

-IANS in Leadership (Category: Organization)

-Daily Hunt in Innovation (Category: Organization)

-WION in Strategic Engagement (Category: Organization)

5. BRICS-CCI Policy-Making Excellence Award:

-Deputado Fausto Pinato in Leadership (Category: Individual)

-Nicole Ngyuen in Innovation (Category: Individual)

-Gilberto Ramos in Strategic Engagement (Category: Individual)

*Special Contribution Award: Deepshikha Goel, Harish Kohli and Anagh Singh

Event's Exclusive Media and Event Content Partner, CliQ India Media expressed its heartfelt gratitude to all the officals of BRICS-CCI, guests, attendees, awardees, and partners for their invaluable contributions in making this event a tremendous success. This celebration of excellence and global cooperation underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor