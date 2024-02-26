BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) Launches UAE Chapter

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India]/ Dubai [UAE], February 26: The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI), a not-for-profit organization, recognized by the United Nations that promotes commerce and industry in the BRICS and other friendly nations has officially launched its UAE Chapter office. UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran and Ethiopia joined BRICS on January 1, 2024, doubling its membership to 10, with Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa the original members.

The launch of the UAE chapter office holds significant importance as the United Arab Emirates aligns itself with the BRICS alliance, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This marks a pivotal moment in the region's economic trajectory, paving the way for unparalleled collaboration and growth opportunities across various sectors.

The distinguished Chief Guest for the evening was Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer - Parks & Zones, DP World GCC. The guest list featured esteemed representation from the BRICS+ nations, including diplomats- Sidney Leon Romeiro, Ambassador, Embassy of The Federal Republic of Brazil; Andrew Tsepo Lebona, Consul General, South Africa in Dubai & Northern Emirates; Oleg Lavrik, Founder and Vice Chairman, Russian Business Council; Aklilu Kebede, Consul General, The Consulate General of The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Ashraf Hamdy, The Commercial Consul, Consulate General of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Reza Amiri, Ambassador, Embassy of The Islamic Republic of Iran.

The diverse and dynamic gathering included luminaries such as Rizwan Sajan. Distinguished Members of the BRICS CCI Governing Body also graced the event, including Sameep Shastri, Ruhail Ranjan, Prann Sharma, Ruby Sinha, Shabana Nasim and Gulshan Narang along with BRICS CCI secretariat represented by Ankita Sachdev, Joint Director BRICS CCI.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Guest for the evening Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said, "The launch of the UAE Chapter of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry marks a significant moment. At DP World, our goal is to seamlessly connect economies to global trade networks, and through our integrated supply chain solutions and the strategic location of Jebel Ali, we stand ready to facilitate the trade corridors between the BRICS members."

Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of the UAE's esteemed Danube Group, has embraced the role of honorary advisor on the board with great enthusiasm. Reflecting on the significance of this appointment, he stated, "BRICS countries which have joined has doubled compared to what it was earlier. And I'm sure more and more countries are going to join, and this will help in improving the economic relationship between all the countries. I want to congratulate all the countries who have joined and wish them all the best."

Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI expressed his excitement about the occasion, stating, "We are thrilled to unveil the UAE chapter office of BRICS CCI amidst the prestige and allure of Dubai. This momentous occasion reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering global partnerships, bilateral trade and driving economic growth. With the UAE joining the BRICS alliance, the possibilities for collaboration are endless, and we are excited to embark on this spectacular journey together."

Ansh Virmani, Country Director, BRICS CCI UAE Chapter opened the ceremony stating, "The inauguration of the BRICS CCI UAE Chapter signifies more than just an event; it epitomizes the organization's dedication to forging a more interconnected and prosperous world. The stage is now set for unparalleled collaboration and growth, with BRICS CCI poised to be a guiding light for economic diplomacy in the UAE."

A symbolic logo unveiling added a touch of grandeur to the proceedings, marking the beginning of a new era for BRICS CCI in the UAE. The unveiled logo symbolized the organization's commitment to fostering collaboration and acting as a catalyst for economic growth.

In this era of global challenges and opportunities, the role of the BRICS CCI UAE Chapter is more critical than ever. The chamber is committed to building bridges between nations, sectors, and cultures, fostering dialogue and collaboration that go beyond borders. The initiatives will mainly focus on facilitating trade, attracting investment, and promoting sustainable practices that benefit not only the member countries but also the global community.

