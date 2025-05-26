Moscow, [Russia], May 26: History was made last evening at the illustrious World Trade Center in Moscow as the BRICS Culture Media Forum, in partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Russian Federation and the World Peacemaker Alliance, presented the BRICS International Awards 2025 to two extraordinary individuals — Maestro Igor Evard and Dr. Shabir Hassan — in recognition of their outstanding contributions to global culture, science, and cross-cultural collaboration.

What made the evening truly unforgettable was the distinguished presence of world leaders and global change-makers, who graced the event with their support and recognition of the power of culture and knowledge in shaping the future. The awards were handed over in the presence of:

Dr. Ahmed Al-Saati – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Russian Federation

Andrey Svintsov – Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation

Igor Kirpichev – General Director of the Russian Parliamentarian Club

Alexey Kedrinsky – Director and Co-founder of the “I Free” International Company

Yuri Safronov – Secretary General of the World “Peacemaker” Alliance

Georgy Romanov – Grand Duke, a descendant of the Imperial House of Romanov

Dr. Sergei Dvorianov – Vice President of the BRICS Culture Media Forum and Director of Communications

The event, themed “Cultural Projects as a Tool for Integrating the BRICS Plus Countries,” reflected the rising importance of culture, education, and science as instruments of diplomacy and global unity.

A Symphony of Thought and Sound: Maestro Igor Evard

The spotlight first shone on Igor Evard, an illustrious composer, conductor, filmmaker, and philosopher, whose body of work has not only transcended genres but also geographical borders. He was awarded the BRICS International Award 2025 for Excellence in Symphonic Music and Cultural Philosophy, under the banner “The Voice of Tomorrow, Honoured Today.”

Known for his powerful symphonic compositions, philosophical depth, and cinematic artistry, Maestro Evard has long been a pioneer of modern cultural thought. With a Ph.D. in Philosophy and an artistic journey that blends classical music with visual storytelling, his work is celebrated across Europe and beyond for its intellectual brilliance and emotional depth.

In a heartwarming tribute, Dr. Sergei Dvorianov shared, “In recognition of your outstanding contributions to the world of symphonic music, philosophical thought, and cultural innovation — your commitment to harmonising classical traditions with modern artistic expression has enriched the global cultural and intellectual landscape.”

The audience was treated to a stunning audio-visual showcase of Evard's work — a sensory journey that left many spellbound and reminded all present of the power of music to inspire, unite, and transcend.

Championing Science and Education: Dr. Shabir Hassan

The evening also celebrated scientific innovation and academic diplomacy as Dr. Shabir Hassan, a distinguished academician and biotechnology researcher from Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates, received the BRICS International Award 2025 for Excellence in Research and Promoting Education Across Borders and Cultures.

Conferred under the theme “Minds That Inspire, Leaders Who Uplift,” this honor recognized Dr. Hassan's groundbreaking work in biotechnology and his tireless efforts to foster cross-cultural and cross-border academic collaboration.

Dr. Hassan has been instrumental in building educational bridges between the UAE and numerous BRICS and BRICS Plus countries. His leadership has brought together young scholars, research institutions, and scientific communities across continents.

“In recognition of your exemplary contributions to advancing scientific research and enhancing international academic collaboration. Your excellence in research and commitment to promoting education across borders and cultures has significantly impacted the global scientific and academic community,” declared a keynote speaker during the presentation.

His segment of the evening included a visual tribute to his milestones — showcasing his contributions to international research and his advocacy for equitable, quality education for all.

A Gathering of Global Minds and Hearts

The ceremony was more than an awards night; it was a celebration of unity through intellect and culture. Musical performances, keynote addresses, and cultural showcases were woven into a vibrant tapestry of thought, spirit, and global ambition.

Delegates and artists from India, Russia, Brazil, China, South Africa, the UAE, Bahrain, and other BRICS Plus nations came together to celebrate these iconic achievers and to strengthen the vision of a peaceful, collaborative world.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Sergei Dvorianov, speaking on behalf of the BRICS Culture Media Forum, said:

“Igor Evard and Dr. Shabir Hassan are living symbols of what this platform stands for — cross-cultural excellence, innovation, and peace. Their recognition tonight marks a proud moment not only for their countries but for the entire BRICS and BRICS Plus community.”

As the curtains drew to a close, one truth echoed loud and clear: when the power of music meets the force of science, and when culture joins hands with education, the world moves closer to peace, unity, and progress.

The BRICS International Awards 2025 have not just honored individuals — they've reignited a collective aspiration for a better, wiser, and more compassionate world.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor