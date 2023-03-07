Bridge Goodness Pvt Ltd Launches FromBhutan, A Wellness Herbal Tea Brand, With Three New Variants

The company sources its tea from the fertile land of Bhutan using sustainable farming methods

New Delhi (India), March 7: The relationship between India and tea is inseparable. The bond goes back decades when the country took the British beverage and gave it a new twist. Over time, tea has become the most popular and widely consumed beverage in the country. Adding to the love India has for tea and expanding its customers’ taste palettes, FromBhutan introduces three new products to its portfolio.

FromBhutan is a venture of Bridge Goodness Pvt Ltd with Mr. Shailendra Sirikonda (also the founder of Hege Natural Mineral Water) as its founder and CEO. The brand focuses on sourcing organic tea from the lands of Bhutan using sustainable farming methods, keeping artificial chemicals at bay. FromBhutan provides a wide range of teas to its customers that can be used for medicinal, dietary, or leisure purposes.

The wellness herbal tea brand is also introducing its newest additions to the beverage lineup – Soothing Sleep- the Cordyceps (Caterpillar) Tea, Hippy Happy-the Sea Berry (Sea Buckthorn) Tea, and Gut Goodness- the Matsutake (Mushroom) Tea. Sourced from the finest mountain steps in Bhutan, these premium tea products are hand-picked and carefully crafted to deliver a truly exceptional taste experience. The tea experts at FromBhutan have selected a blend to create a unique and flavorful profile to delight the customers’ senses. With its rich aroma and delicate flavor, the brand intends its teas to be the perfect choice for anyone looking to savor a moment of pure indulgence. Whether the consumers prefer it hot or iced, alone or with some company, the teas packed with excellent health benefits are designed to satisfy their cravings and make them feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

Talking about each tea specifically, Soothing Sleep- the Cordyceps (Caterpillar) Tea- is the first in the lineup. Also known as caterpillar fungus tea, it is a famous herbal tea produced from the mushroom Cordyceps sinensis, which thrives on the larvae of certain moth species. This fungus has been utilized in traditional Chinese medicine for generations due to its purported health benefits, which include boosting the immune system, enhancing respiratory function, increasing energy and stamina, and especially improving sleep cycles.

A study conducted by FromBhutan suggested that regular consumption of matsutake tea may have a good effect on gut health, leading to enhanced overall health and well-being. Participants in the research belonged to the age range of 24 to 56 years. These were working professionals who paired the teas with improved lifestyle choices. While about 75% of these people reported improved sleep quality, some individuals may have experience side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhea, or allergic reactions; hence it is essential to consult with a healthcare provider before adding Cordyceps Tea to one’s diet, especially if they have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

Next up, FromBhutan offers Hippy Happy-the Sea Berry (Sea Buckthorn) Tea. It is believed that Seaberry Tea has several potential health benefits, including mood enhancement, serotonin enhancement, anxiety relief, improved digestive health, immune system enhancement, inflammation reduction, and skin health promotion. Regular consumption of seaberry tea may have a good effect on mental health, leading to enhanced overall health and well-being, according to the study and backed by around 87.3% of people who took a survey with the company reporting improved mental well-being.

Lastly, the brand has launched Gut Goodness- the Matsutake (Mushroom) Tea. Matsutake mushroom tea is not only known for its flavor but also for its health benefits. Matsutake mushrooms are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are exceptionally high in vitamin D, essential for strong bones and a healthy immune system. Matsutake mushrooms also contain polysaccharides, which have been shown to have immune-boosting properties. The results of one of FromBhutan’s studies showed that nearly 67.8% of people believed that matsutake tea had beneficial effects on their gut health, which in turn had a beneficial impact on their general health and well-being too.

Sourcing from The Last Shangri-La (Bhutan), FromBhutan creates not only delectable blends but also supports sustainable and moral agricultural practices. This little Himalayan monarchy is renowned for its beautiful natural setting. The unique microclimate created by the high altitude, cool temperatures, and abundant rainfall produces teas with remarkable flavor and aroma. Entering the market with the utmost zeal, FromBhutan invites its customers to try its new variety of teas and embark on a journey of tantalizing flavors and aromatic blends.

