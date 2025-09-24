Bridging Fitness and Medicine: Manipal Hospitals' 'Know Your Doctor' Session for Trainers

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: Fitness isn't just about hitting the gym; it begins with knowing whether one is healthy enough to take on that journey. Manipal Hospital Varthur Road hosted a session titled 'Together in Health' where they highlighted the importance of integrating medical guidance into fitness journeys, emphasizing that exercise alone is not enough, it is equally critical to first ensure individuals are fit to begin a program. With conditions like diabetes and other lifestyle concerns on the rise, doctors play a key role in setting safe criteria for exercise while also providing timely medical support in case of emergencies.

The session brought together over 70 participants comprising gym instructors, sports trainers, and fitness enthusiasts from leading clubs fostering meaningful interactions with expert doctors and physiotherapists to promote safer training, better care, and overall wellness.

The program highlighted the collaborative role of doctors and trainers in promoting health, with discussions on common sports injuries, orthopaedics basics, and life-saving techniques.

"The musculoskeletal system is at the core of every movement we make, and it is also where most gym-related injuries occurbe it sprains, strains, tendonitis, stress fractures, dislocations, or lower back pain. Our focus is on helping individuals understand these risks, start with simple, guided exercises, and then gradually progress under proper supervision. With the right awareness and approach, we can not only prevent injuries but also support safe recovery, enabling people to return stronger to their fitness journey," said Dr. Rajesh Srinivas, Consultant - Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine, Manipal Hospital Varthur Road.

Dr. A. Yogishwar Veerappa, Senior Consultant, Orthopedic & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon , Manipal Hospital Varthur Road, highlighted common sports injuries such as ankle sprains, hamstring strains, shin splints, tennis elbow, groin pulls, ACL tears, and shoulder dislocations while discussing advanced treatment options including arthroscopy, ligament reconstruction, etc., emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention to ensure safe recovery and a return to active lifestyles. He commented, "Sports injurieswhether it's a sprain, strain, shin splint, or a more complex ligament or cartilage injuryare best managed when diagnosed early and treated appropriately. While many cases respond well to timely first aid and rehabilitation, some may require surgical intervention to restore full function. Our goal is to create awareness about recognizing these injuries, seeking the right treatment at the right time, and helping individuals return safely to their active lifestyles."

Dr. Vignesh N, Consultant and Clinical Lead - Emergency Department , Manipal Hospital Varthur Road, focused on Basic Life Support (BLS) and CPR, underscoring the urgency of training: "Always analyse your customers' medical conditions, if any, before starting their workouts. Recognise red flag signs such as sudden chest pain, palpitations, breathlessness, dizziness, or sudden collapse. These things should never be ignored. Always motivate them to stay hydrated before and after their gym session. It is a must for every gym trainer to be trained in Basic Life Support (BLS). Knowing how to perform CPR and use an AED can save precious minutes before medical help arrives. Keep local emergency numbers handy and ensure that a clear action plan is in place in case of any emergency." He concluded with an inspiring CPR activity, where he helped all the attendees reiterate how a CPR is done.

Dr. Rockey Katheria, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology , Manipal Hospital Varthur Road, discussed gradual loading, and talked about how too much stress on the heart can be a major cause of cardiac issues. He remarked, "Prevention is greater than cure. Before starting any exercise routine, it's important to check for symptoms like chest pain or breathlessness and undergo a basic health evaluationespecially if you have a history of heart issues, diabetes, or prior procedures like angioplasty."

Ms. Deepti, Physiotherapist & Expert in Sports Physiotherapy , Manipal Hospital Varthur Road, presented some of the most minute ways one can detect subtle changes in the body that can prevent injuries like a dislocated shoulder or hamstring pull. She commented, "By noticing small changes in how our body moves and emphasizing on postural analysis and the FITT principle for exercise training, we can stop injuries like pulled hamstrings or dislocated shoulders before they happen."

The event was curated to present Manipal Hospital Varthur Road's continuous commitment to bridge the gap between healthcare and fitness, equipping trainers, fitness professionals, and the community with the right knowledge to support and safeguard individuals on their path to wellness.

