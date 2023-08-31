Bridging the gap: Brookfield Properties pioneers DEI leadership

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], August 31: Inclusive ecosystems make for a richer chorus of voices that come from different walks of life and provide a variety of perspectives. But why does it matter? Think about an environment where the true spirit of diversity, inclusion, and equity (DEI) lies in unlocking the potential for growth in everyday people as women explore second careers, individuals with disabilities find opportunities for advancement, and various biases and limitations are addressed and overcome. The expansion of India’s workforce grows in numbers and compounds the equal opportunities that empower people from all backgrounds to contribute to the nation’s progress. For businesses, this means fostering an inclusive culture where employees are engaged and inspired.

Physical real estate plays a vital role in fostering DEI by providing tangible spaces for diverse communities to come together, collaborate, and thrive. Inclusively designed and strategically located real estate projects can create hubs that encourage economic integration, social cohesion, and cross-cultural understanding. By offering accessible, welcoming environments, real estate contributes to breaking down barriers, promoting equal opportunities, and supporting marginalized groups. Brookfield Properties, a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets has done impressive work in this sphere.

Creating an equitable environment

An equitable environment appreciates and celebrates the diverse backgrounds and experiences of its employees, recognizing that these differences contribute to a richer organizational tapestry. With a more than 1000 workforce and over 450 tenants, Brookfield Properties lives up to this responsibility by being mindful of the diverse communities, employees, and individuals across its operations and through its designs. They have taken a comprehensive approach to accessibility, incorporating tactile ground indicators, braille signage, accessible washrooms, designated parking spaces, smooth drop-off areas, ramps with railings, and provisions for emergency evacuation.

Empowering underrepresented voices:

Inclusive environments help retain employees because individuals are more likely to stay in organizations where they feel valued and respected. Creating a supportive and like-minded community can have a positive impact on the overall well-being and longevity of individuals, especially in a workplace setting. Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) such as Brookfield Women’s Network, Brookfield Pride, Brookfield Cares, Brookfield bNext, exemplify Brookfield Properties’ commitment to fostering a supportive workplace. These groups provide a platform for all our stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and share experiences, creating a sense of belonging and empowerment.

Celebrating diversity

Embracing diversity widens the pool of potential candidates. Organizations that actively promote diversity attract a wider range of applicants from different backgrounds and demographics. An inclusive workplace that believes in equitable hiring including persons with disabilities, LGBTQ individuals, women, and others, sparks innovation, drives success, and fosters a diverse, equitable community of individuals. Brookfield Properties through ongoing partnerships with Enable India and events like the #ThePurpleCup golf tournament, raises awareness for disability inclusion, aligning its efforts with its mission to foster a more inclusive society. Brookfield Properties is the founding member of the CII- IBDN (Indian Business and Disability Network) and is a part of The Valuable 500, a global campaign that strives to ensure businesses recognize the importance of people living with disabilities in the world.

Holistic DEI Strategies

The most impactful DEI strategies are ones that are embedded both inside and outside the workplace. In the spirit of fostering inclusivity, this Pride Month witnessed Brookfield Properties organizing a series of events across their campuses in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru. Over 1,500 tenants and employees came together with pride marches, showcasing their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Creating a sustained impact also requires the intentional implementation of initiatives that are deeply ingrained in individuals and communities. In association with Pride Circle, an inclusion-first consultancy championing LGBTQ+ empowerment, Brookfield Properties PrideEd, launched a platform that empowers students to embark on collaborative projects that champion LGBTQ+ inclusion and foster positive social transformations. Already attracting an array of students, the global real estate leader is poised to make substantial investments to further strengthen these efforts and build an inclusive future. The company is opening new avenues of corporate inclusion by conducting interactive sessions with key opinion leaders from the community. These ongoing sessions are designed to raise awareness, impart insights, and sensitize the workforce.

The path toward diversity, equity, and inclusion demands purposeful effort and tangible steps. A series of initiatives led by Brookfield Properties have contributed to a more equitable environment on their campuses. In fact, the majority of their tenants have committed to DEI initiatives.

Our journey has been promising and the horizon ahead holds even greater opportunities. With Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leading the way, great possibilities await.

