Brigade LED Pvt. Ltd. Honored as the Best LED Video Wall Solution Provider in India at Global Excellence Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Brigade LED Pvt. Ltd. basks in the glory of triumph as it secures the coveted title of Best LED Video Wall Solution Provider in India at the prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 (GEA). This momentous event, held on the 12th of May, 2024, in the vibrant city of Mumbai, served as a platform to honor outstanding contributions across various industries and fields. Organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., a renowned name in market research, branding, and PR, the GEA witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including the Chief Guest, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Amidst a gathering of luminaries, Jebaselvan, the Managing Director of Brigade LED Pvt. Ltd., stepped onto the stage to accept the accolade, marking a momentous milestone in the company's journey of excellence.

Brigade LED Pvt. Ltd. stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the LED technology landscape. With a relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries and redefining visual experiences, the company has emerged as a leader in providing cutting-edge LED video wall solutions. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and a customer-centric approach, Brigade LED Pvt. Ltd. has consistently delivered unparalleled quality and service to its clientele. Jebaselvan, expressing his gratitude for the recognition, remarked, "This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We are immensely proud to be recognized as the Best LED Video Wall Solution Provider in India and remain dedicated to setting new benchmarks in the industry."

The Global Excellence Awards 2024 witnessed a galaxy of stars from various walks of life, each shining brightly in their respective domains. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, adored for her grace and charm, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest with Mr. Rithvik Dhanjani as the charismatic presenter, adding a touch of glamour to the event. Notable winners included the Best Talk Show Of The Year- The Thugesh Show, Fresh face of the year- Ayesha Khan, Digital Beauty Influencer Of The Year- Ankush Bahuguna, Trending Face of the year- Abhishek Kumar, Best Supporting Actress for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani- Anjali Anand and Outstanding Performer in Regional Cinema (Female)- Manasi Parekh and many more.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the organizer of the Global Excellence Awards, proudly reveals its distinguished event partners. These include Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower has carefully selected the top 120 winners across various sectors, such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also honors notable artists from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers. Renowned for recognizing and celebrating excellence in different industries, Brand Empower Pvt Ltd excels in market research, branding, and creative PR, helping businesses, entrepreneurs, and service providers enhance their profiles globally.

Collaborating with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to set the benchmark for industry recognition and empowerment. Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, with a track record of excellence and innovation, has gained the trust of over 3000 clients worldwide, establishing itself as a pioneer in the digital arena. The first edition of GEA 2018 was held on 7th October 2018 with Mrs Raveena Tandon, the second edition with Mrs Madhuri Dixit Nene, the third edition with Anupam Kher and the fourth edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene as the chief guest, Brand Empower has always celebrated the best in the industry. Specializing in recognizing and honoring excellence, Brand Empower has carved a niche for itself in the industry.

