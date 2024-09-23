Bright DiGi Gold Unveils AutoSave: Revolutionizing Digital Gold and Silver Savings

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Bright DiGi Gold, a leading platform for digital gold and silver savings, trusted by over 1 Lakh plus satisfied users, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative AutoSave feature. This game-changing addition allows users to effortlessly build wealth by automating their gold and silver savings on a daily, weekly, or monthly basismaking precious metal investing easier than ever before.

AutoSave: A Smarter Way to Save in Gold and Silver

According to Ashish Gupta, CEO and Managing Director of Bright DiGi Gold. "This feature is designed for convenience and flexibility, enabling users to schedule automatic purchases of digital gold or silver at their preferred frequency. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting, this feature ensures that your portfolio grows consistently without the hassle of manual transactions.

Key Highlights of the AutoSave feature includes:

* Customizable Saving Plans: Users can select from daily, weekly, or monthly investment intervals.

* Secure Transactions: All purchases are secured using Bright DiGi Gold's industry-leading encryption and blockchain-backed technology. These assets are fully insured, ensuring your investments are protected.

* Affordable Investment: Users can start saving with as little as they like, giving everyone access to gold and silver investments, no matter their budget.

"With the AutoSave feature, we're empowering our users to make smart, automated savings in gold and silver, helping them build a secure financial future without having to actively manage every transaction".

The platform offers a streamlined savings journey that takes only 30 seconds to complete, with the option to start saving from as little as Rs 10 in 24K, 99.9% pure digital gold and 99.99% fine silver. Digital gold represents physical gold securely stored in custodian-managed vaults.

Not only can users save, but Bright DiGi Gold is believed by many satisfied customers, also allows for selling, gifting, and even the physical delivery of gold and silver coins right to users' doors without any hassle. Since its inception in 2021, Bright DiGi Gold has been committed to customer satisfaction, aiming to simplify the process of saving in digital gold and silver.

For more information, download the Bright DiGi Gold app or visit their website.

