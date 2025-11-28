Bright Ideas, Brilliant Future: LED Expo New Delhi 2025 Opens Its Doors

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: India's premier platform for LED and smart lighting innovation, LED Expo New Delhi 2025, opens its doors today at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, marking a historic milestone as the event celebrates its 30th edition. The three-day exhibition features 250 exhibitors, including 75 first-timers. The show floor is buzzing with cutting-edge innovations in LED products, components, and applications that are driving the country's transition towards sustainable, energy-efficient infrastructure.

This year, the expo's focus is on diverse areas such as solar lighting for sustainability, facade lighting as an emerging storyteller of architecture and design, and a human-centric lighting solutions approach that aligns with the body's rhythm and environments. The 30th edition welcomes brands from China, Germany, Hong Kong, South Korea, and the UAE, along with the launch of 60 new products.

As India's LED lighting market experiences unprecedented expansion, LED Expo New Delhi 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment. The expo serves as the definitive platform where industry leaders, innovators and stakeholders showcase breakthrough technologies that are reshaping how India lights its homes, cities and industries. From intelligent street lighting systems and IoT-integrated, innovative ecosystems to architectural LED walls and tunable spectrum solutions, this year's exhibition captures the full spectrum of India's lighting revolution.

Visitors are discovering an extensive range of offerings spanning high-performance LED bulbs and luminaires, intelligent street lighting systems, decorative LED applications and industrial lighting systems representing the entire value chain of the LED ecosystem. The shift toward smart, connected, and sustainable lighting reflects India's broader commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, positioning the nation as an emerging hub for LED technology exports and manufacturing excellence.

Several distinguished dignitaries attended the inauguration ceremony. Dr Ashok Kumar, Deputy Director General of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, graced the event as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was further honoured by the presence of Ms Lipika Sud, Director of Lipika Sud Interiors Pvt. Ltd. and President of The Guild of Designers & Artists, who attended as Distinguished Guests of Honour. Also in attendance were Ms A. Vijaya, Principal Director of the Architectural & Heritage Division at INTACH, and Ar. Ankit Aggarwal, President of the UP Architects Association, and Shree Ashish Malviya, Head of UJALA at Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). Adding to the event's promise are Mr Lawrence Lin, Founder & CEO of Lighting Recipe Studio; Mr Linus Lopez, representing the Lighting Designers Association of India (LiDAI); and Mr Winston Pereira, Executive Director of Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd.

On the occasion, Chief Guest Dr Ashok Kumar, Deputy Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Government of India, expressed: "As India strides towards its energy efficient and climate resilient future, platforms like LED Expo play a crucial role in accelerating market transformation. The 30th edition, with over 250 exhibitors, 2,000 brands, and more than 6000 innovative lighting products from India and across the world, reflects the remarkable progress of our LED and energy-efficient technologies ecosystem. Such collaborations strengthen our national mission, especially the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency under the National Action Plan for Climate Change, and support the widespread adoption of efficient lighting solutions across sectors. The LED story in India under the UJALA program is history in itself, having witnessed a transformative change in LED adoption across the country. I am pleased to witness the industry's commitment to innovation, sustainability and responsible energy use."

Ms A."Vijaya, Principal Director, Architectural & Heritage Division, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), conveyed, "Our work" spans the restoration of museums, palaces, stepwells and historic precincts, where adaptive reuse is key to sustaining heritage. Thoughtful lighting plays a transformative role in this process it enhances the character of historic spaces, elevates their night-time experience and helps communities reconnect with heritage. Events like this offer valuable insights into ffacadeand interior lighting solutions that can support our conservation efforts with subtlety and respect for the original architecture."

Mr Ra" Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, shared, "The In"ian LED industry has transformed dramatically over the past decade. The 30th edition of LED Expo reflects the sophistication and maturity of our market. This year is special as the backbone of the Indian economy - Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)- has a dedicated presence at the expo with 50+ companies. We are proud to bring energy-efficient, intelligent lighting solutions to every corner of India from our homegrown brands. The exponential growth we're witnessing validates the trajectory we have been building together as an industry."

The exp" received support from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Council of Architecture (COA), Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI), International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), Luminaire Accessories Components Manufacturers Association (LACMA), Lighting Designers Association of India (LiDAI), UP Architects Association and Women in Lighting (WIL).

