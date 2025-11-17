Bright Outdoor Media Limited Announces Strong H1-FY 2026 Results

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Bright Outdoor Media Limited, one of India's leading and most trusted Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising companies, today announced its financial results for the first half of FY2025–26 (H1 FY2026), delivering strong growth across revenue, profitability, and operational excellence.

During the period under review, the Company reported:

• Total Revenue: ₹ 63.31 crore (up 9.83% YoY)

• EBITDA: ₹ 14.98 crore (up 13.80% YoY)

• Net Profit: ₹ 10.08 crore (up 10.23% YoY)

• EBITDA Margin: 23.66%

• Net Profit Margin: 15.91%

This consistent upward trajectory has been fuelled by the expansion of digital LED billboard assets, rising demand from the real estate, entertainment, and FMCG sectors, and strategic tie-ups for major national and regional events.

Strengthening the Company's growth story is its Zero-Debt status, a testament to Bright's prudent financial management and long-term fiscal discipline. The Company also benefits from its robust real estate inventory and strong reserve of profit accumulation, further enhancing financial stability and enabling scalable expansion.

Speaking on the results, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said:

“Our H1 performance reflects the strength of our brand, our people, and our long-term vision. With consistent client trust and our strategic move toward digitization in outdoor advertising, Bright continues to redefine India's OOH landscape. We are committed to sustainable growth while delivering excellence and value to all stakeholders.”

Bright continued to solidify its leadership position through high-impact event partnerships — becoming the Official Outdoor Media Partner for marquee properties such as ABP Network's India @2047 Summit, Wow Awards, All Star Footy League, Filmfare, major Navratri Events, Aajivasan ACT Event, and several other prestigious events.

In H1, the Company added 12,000+ sq. ft. of new advertising inventory, taking its total footprint to 315,000 sq. ft. across 490 prime display units. Today, Bright operates over 50 large-format Digital LED Billboards in Mumbai, making it one of the city's largest networks of big-size digital screens in the outdoor advertising landscape.

Bright's portfolio was further strengthened through exclusive advertising rights and successful execution across marquee transit projects, including the Navi Mumbai Metro and Western Railways, enhancing its presence in high-engagement, high-impact zones.

Bright 360° Media Solutions: A Complete Brand Experience

“At Bright Outdoor Media Limited, our vision has always been to evolve with the industry and stay ahead of the curve. With the launch of Bright 360° Media Solutions, we've moved beyond conventional outdoor advertising to offer truly integrated brand experiences — blending OOH, digital, print, radio, PR, influencer campaigns, and on-ground activations into one powerful strategy.

Our first foray into events with the ‘Gujarati Entertainment & Gujarati–Marwari Excellence Awards 2025' is just the beginning; we now have a full calendar of marquee events that will further deepen our engagement and open new revenue streams.

As we step into the second half of FY25-26, we remain strongly optimistic, backed by a robust pipeline of advertising projects, strategic partnerships, and the rapid evolution of India's digital OOH ecosystem” said Mukesh Sharma, CEO of Bright Outdoor Media Limited on the results.

About Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is a leading name in India's Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, with 45 years of expertise. The company operates an extensive network of more than 400 hoardings nationwide, including ownership of 50 of Mumbai's 100+ digital LED billboards (Big Size).

Bright Outdoor Media also trades hoardings acquired from government Semi Government & private entities, further strengthening its market presence. The company offers a diverse range of advertising services, including Railway boards, Cinema slides, Full Train and Bus advertisements, Mobile sign trucks, Kiosks, Gantry, and Vinyl, catering to industries such as Entertainment, Construction, Education, and Government.

Bright has delivered impactful campaigns for over 2 lakh Movies, TV & OTT Serials, Events, Albums etc, over 50,000 Awards & Felicitations, and more than 5000 corporate clients.

Bright's strategic ventures with top advertising companies and contracts across all major transit areas set it apart. It is also the first in the world to install solar panels on hoardings, supplying electricity to Indian Railways, along with a JV Partner, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. Additionally, its real estate operations contribute to diversified revenue streams.

With innovative solutions, a broad client base, and a focus on sustainability, Bright Outdoor Media continues to lead the OOH advertising space. The company is the first ever outdoor media company in India to be listed on the stock exchange, debuting on the BSE SME platform on March 24, 2023.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.