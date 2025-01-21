Bright Outdoor Media Unveils New LED Billboard At Wadi Bunder Junction

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: Bright Outdoor Media Limited, (BSE - 543831), a trailblazer in India's Out-Of-Home advertising landscape, has once again set the benchmark for innovation with the unveiling of its latest Digital LED Hoarding in partnership with its joint venture partner. Strategically placed at the vibrant Wadi Bunder Junction, this new installation promises to captivate audiences with its bold visual appeal and unparalleled reach.

Standing tall at 30 feet by 25 feet, the Digital LED Billboard Positioned at a prime location connecting Mumbai's bustling east and west corridors, this billboard commands the attention of thousands of commuters each day. The high-traffic area, serving as a gateway from CSMT and the Eastern Freeway to key destinations like Wadala, Ghatkopar, Mulund, and Thane, ensures exceptional visibility and engagement for advertisers.

By day, the Wadi Bunder Junction remains a hub of activity; by night, the new LED billboard transforms it into a luminous spectacle. Its state-of-the-art technology delivers vibrant colors, sharp resolution, and seamless transitions, making it a focal point for the city's evening traffic. This installation marks yet another milestone in Bright Outdoor Media's mission to redefine the future of advertising with creativity and technological innovation.

This latest addition further solidifies Bright Outdoor Media Limited's position as a leader in the OOH advertising domain. With one of the largest networks of big-size Digital LED Billboards in India, the company continues to enhance its portfolio, offering advertisers unmatched opportunities to showcase their brands.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited said, "We are pleased to unveil our latest Digital LED Hoarding at the iconic Wadi Bunder Junction, a project that reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the Digital Out-Of-Home advertising space. This installation is not just a billboard; it's a testament to how technology and creativity can transform urban landscapes and create lasting impressions.

As one of the largest operators of big-size Digital LED Billboards in India, we take immense pride in introducing solutions that not only enhance the visibility of our clients' brands but also add vibrancy to the city's skyline. The strategic location of this hoarding ensures unparalleled reach, engaging thousands of commuters daily and setting a new benchmark for impactful advertising.

At Bright, we believe in constantly pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities. This launch is a significant milestone in our journey, and we are excited to continue delivering exceptional advertising solutions that resonate with both our clients and audiences. The future of advertising is here, and we are proud to bring it to life the Bright way."

