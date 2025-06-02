Bright Outdoor shines in FY25 with Rs128 Cr in Total income & Rs19 Cr Net Profit

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Bright Outdoor Media Limited, (BSE - 543831), a leading name in India's out-of-home advertising, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 & FY25.

Key Financial Highlights:

FY25

* Total Income of Rs 128.05 Cr, YoY growth of 19.34%

* EBITDA of Rs 27.38 Cr, YoY growth of 17.62%

* Net Profit of Rs 19.07 Cr, YoY growth of 18.93%

* EPS of Rs 13.11, YoY growth of 14.57%

H2 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 70.41 Cr, HoH growth of 22.16%

* EBITDA of Rs 14.21 Cr, HoH growth of 8.00%

* Net Profit of Rs 9.94 Cr, HoH growth of 8.70%

* EPS of Rs 13.68, HoH growth of 9.18%

Commenting on the development, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited said, "We are pleased to share that Bright Outdoor Media Limited has delivered yet another year of strong performance, underpinned by our team's relentless dedication and strategic clarity. Our growth trajectory reflects the successful execution of our long-term vision and reinforces the trust our stakeholders place in us.

Prime locations like Goregaon ROB, Kandivali ROB, Ram Mandir ROB, Jogeshwari ROB, ITC Parel, Lokhandwala Raheja, Wadi Bunder, Kalyan, Bandra, Borivali East & West, and the Eastern Express Highway underscore our commitment to innovation and visibility. These strategic additions not only strengthen our footprint across key commuter and high-traffic zones but also enhance our ability to deliver dynamic, real-time campaigns. By prioritizing high-density urban corridors and integrating advanced digital technologies, we are creating more engaging experiences for audiences and higher value propositions for advertisers. This robust network positions us to capitalize on emerging trends in programmatic advertising and data-driven targeting, further reinforcing our leadership in the OOH advertising space.

Securing exclusive advertising rights on marquee transit projects such as the Navi Mumbai Metro and Western Railways further enhances our portfolio and strengthens our footprint in high-engagement zones.

As a token of appreciation for our shareholders' unwavering support, the Board is delighted to announce a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 one bonus share for every two shares held. Additionally, we have declared a dividend of 5% per share. This not only reflects our commitment to enhancing shareholder value but also our confidence in the company's future.

We are proud of the progress we've made and remain optimistic as we look forward to another year of sustained growth and opportunity. On behalf of the Board and the entire leadership team, I thank all our stakeholders and customers for their trust and belief in our vision"

Key Operational Highlights

Dividend Recommendation

* Dividend of Rs0.50 per equity share (5%) recommended for FY 2024-25, subject to shareholders' approval.

Bonus Share Issuance

* Bonus shares proposed in 1:2 ratio, one bonus share for every two fully paid-up existing equity shares held as on the record date, subject to shareholder approval.

Exclusive Advertising Rights Secured Across Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

* Awarded by the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO Ltd).

* This landmark Ten-year agreement grants Bright Outdoor exclusive advertising rights across the entirety of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1.

* Encompasses all advertising spaces within stations, on pillars, and along viaducts.

* Represents a substantial advertising inventory of Approx. 85,000 sq. ft.

Prestigious "Western Railways - Bulk Advertising Rights" Contract Won

* Secured a significant seven-year contract for prime advertising real estate on Western Railways.

* Entails the development of cutting-edge hoardings across 17,555 sq. ft. of high-visibility locations.

* Includes the deployment of advanced advertising infrastructure: four state-of-the-art LED displays and seven strategically positioned front-lit static hoardings at high-traffic junctions.

Recognized as "Great Indian IPO Game Changer"

* Received this prestigious title at the Great Indian IPO Summit & Awards 2024, acknowledging Bright Outdoor's significant impact and innovation in the IPO landscape.

Unveiled latest Digital LED Hoarding in partnership with its joint venture partner

* This latest Digital LED Hoarding is strategically located at the vibrant Wadi Bunder Junction.

* Commands attention with its impressive dimensions: standing tall at 30 feet by 25 feet.

* Positioned at a prime intersection connecting Mumbai's bustling east and west corridors, ensuring high visibility and engagement with thousands of daily commuters.

13 New LED Billboards Launched at Prime Locations

1. Expanded digital footprint with the unveiling of 13 new LED billboards at key locations (Owned & JV Partners):

* Goregaon ROB: 40 ft X 40 ft (back-to-back)

* Kandivali ROB: 35 ft X 35 ft

* Ram Mandir ROB: 25 ft X 25

* Jogeshwari ROB: 30 ft X 30 ft

* ITC Parel: 30 ft X 40 ft

* Lokhandwala Raheja: 40 ft X 40 Ft

* Borivali East: 17 ft X 17 ft

* Borivali West: 15 ft X 6 ft (Back-to-Back 2 Nos.)

* Kalyan Station West: 12ft x 8ft LED screen

* Bandra Station West: 16ft x 9ft LED screen

* Eastern Express Highway: 40ft x 40ft LED screen

2. Collectively adds 12,569 sq. ft. of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising space to Bright Outdoor's portfolio.

