Brihaspathi Technologies Limited: The Indian Company Turning AI into Real-World Security

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27: Hyderabad-based Brihaspathi Technologies Limited (BTL) is quietly powering India's AI-driven security and automation shift. From election webcasting to Aadhaar-linked attendance and AI traffic pilots, BTL blends hardware, software, and on-ground execution—showing how computer vision moves from lab demos to high-stakes, real-world deployments that shape daily life across India.

Why This Story Matters?

If you live in India, there's a decent chance your day brushes up against Brihaspathi Technologies Limited. The Hyderabad company sits at the busy intersection of AI, cameras, connectivity, and public infrastructure. From webcasting elections to building city traffic pilots and rolling out Aadhaar-linked attendance, BTL is part of a shift where computer vision and automation move from lab demos to messy, high-stakes streets.

What BTL Actually Does?

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Hyderabad, BTL builds and integrates security tech across sectors: AI CCTV, election webcasting, command centres, biometric attendance, smart buses and police vehicles, VMS software, networking gear, and solar-powered “smart poles.” The company also develops enterprise software (ERP/CRM), communications platforms for SMS/WhatsApp/IVR, and IT and telecom rollouts. It positions itself as a one-stop shop that can supply cameras and servers, write the software, wire the network, and run the project.

A big part of that stack is hardware the company markets under its own brands. TrinAI is the camera line tied to AI video analytics, sold as a BTL unit with its own site and positioning. The company materials also highlight laptops and all-in-ones via ANWI, plus networking racks under the Technorack banner.

On the software side, BTL promotes a VMS that handles video ingest, search, and secure sharing, along with analytics such as people and vehicle detection, face recognition, ANPR, intrusion alerts, fall detection, and space monitoring. The same catalogue lists ERP and communications tools for sales, service, marketing, and alerts at scale.

What It has Shipped So Far?

The companies past few years read like a map of where India is adding machine vision.

Elections and webcasting. BTL has supplied cameras, trackers, and command centers for state and national votes, and it publishes a 2024 general-election case study on its site. Public procurement footprints also show the firm surfacing in tenders and results for webcasting work.

City traffic pilots. In July 2025, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation ran “Project SARTHI,” a one-month pilot of AI traffic systems. BTL was one of five vendors given junctions to manage, with ANPR, red-light violation detection, and face recognition in the mix.

Biometric attendance with Aadhaar. The company markets Aadhaar-integrated devices with OTP validation, anti-spoofing face checks, dashboards, and WhatsApp/SMS alerts for schools and government departments.

Wildlife and border work. Company posts and case studies point to projects such as thermal and ANPR camera deployments in Kaziranga National Park, aimed at spotting movement and number plates in a sensitive habitat.

Manufacturing push. BTL has been public about building out a camera manufacturing unit in Hyderabad under the TrinAI brand, citing in-house R&D and production.

Funding and contracts. In June 2025, The New Indian Express reported that BTL raised USD 10 million, won a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation surveillance contract, and is eyeing an IPO in FY 2026–27. The same report quotes management on national-scale deployments and hiring plans.

The company's own brochure adds colour on scale claims across elections, education exams, and banking, and lists sector clients ranging from the Election Commission and BSF to IOCL, DRDO labs, hospitals, and universities.

The Tech Throughline: Computer Vision that Earns its Keep

“AI CCTV” can sound like buzz. BTL's projects show where it becomes practical:

Election webcasting turns poll booths into networked video nodes. When combined with GPS trackers on vehicles and centralized command rooms, administrators can watch activity live, flag incidents, and pull footage quickly for disputes. The Election Commission itself has been moving toward wall-to-wall poll-day webcasting, which creates tailwinds for integrators that can deploy fast at scale.

City traffic is a natural fit for vision AI. ANPR helps with violations and blacklists, red-light detection cuts signal jumping, and near-real-time video gives police a way to coordinate without waiting for manual reports. Visakhapatnam's pilot illustrates how municipalities test multiple vendors side by side before standardizing citywide.

Aadhaar-aware attendance pairs face and OTP checks with parent notifications and dashboards. It's less about gadgets and more about closing loops: “Was Ravi at school today?” becomes a verifiable log with a message to a parent's phone.

Solar smart poles decouple surveillance from grid and trenching constraints. With a panel, battery, radios, and cameras on the same mast, a city can stand up coverage in places where fiber would take months. Company materials pitch exactly that model.

Numbers, with Context:

Company literature puts the camera tally in the “millions” and maps a footprint across banks, campuses, plants, and government sites.

Independent press coverage this summer cited 12 lakh deployed cameras and highlighted wins like the MSRTC network. Different counts pop up because vendors measure deployments in various ways: total cameras shipped, unique sites commissioned, or cameras observed in a single campaign such as exams or polling. The useful takeaway is less the exact number and more the repeatability of large rollouts across states and sectors.

Why it Matters for India's AI Story?

BTL is part of a cohort of Indian firms that don't just write code; they own last-mile delivery. That matters for AI because video analytics is only as good as the camera angles, uptime, backhaul, and operator workflows that sit around the model. The company's blend of in-house hardware (TrinAI), software (VMS and ERP), and field teams lets it take responsibility for outcomes in places where off-the-shelf gear falls short.

There's also a Make-in-India angle. Building cameras, racks, and end-to-end systems locally can shorten lead times and keep sensitive data within Indian infrastructure. The push into a Hyderabad plant and the funding to scale manufacturing suggest that's the direction of travel.

If you're tracking Indian AI, keep the name BTL in your notes. The company has shown it can wire up complex, real-world deployments where the stakes are high and the feedback is instant. That's where useful AI earns trust.

