Brillante Piano Festival: Nagaland's Musical Extravaganza Takes Center Stage in Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: Brillante, the world's only multi-genre piano festival is marking its debut in Bengaluru, and will host its fifth edition in the city. The prestigious event will take place on 28th and 29th of September, 2024, at the Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts.

Renowned as the world's only multi-genre piano festival with its roots in Nagaland, Brillante is making its highly anticipated debut in South India with a grand showcase in Bengaluru. Originating in Nagaland's Kohima, Brillante has evolved into a nationwide music movement, steadfast in its mission to spotlight and celebrate the richness of musical expression within the community.

Brillante Piano Festival presented by Kodaikanal International School will bring together an unparalleled array of musicians from 18 countries and 15 states across India. The festival promises an immersive experience for music enthusiasts, featuring concerts, showcases, competitions, workshops, talks, exhibits, and cultural synergy.

Highlights of the Brillante Piano Festival:

* World-class Performances: Witness mesmerizing performances by renowned musicians including Lydian Nadhaswaram, Maroun Benabdellah, Aman Mahajan, Adam Greig, Grammy winner Manoj George (Yamaha Artist) Radha Thomas, Derek and the Cats, and many more from Nagaland and young emerging talents from the surrounding areas.

* Diverse Genres: Explore a wide range of musical styles, from classical to contemporary, with performances spanning multiple genres.

* Inclusive Music: Celebrate the power of music with performances by specially-abled musicians, showcasing the festival's commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

* Educational Opportunities: Benefit from workshops and masterclasses led by esteemed experts in the field of music, providing valuable insights for all participants.

* Vibrant Marketplace: Indulge in a delightful shopping experience at the food and flea market zone, featuring a variety of delicacies and products from Nagaland StartUp.

Khyochano TCK, Founder & Director of Brillante Piano Festival, said, "Brillante Piano Festival isn't just about world-class performances; it's a holistic musical experience. From exploring the latest piano and keyboard innovations to learning from industry experts, there's something for everyone. It's a feast for the ears, mind and heart. The festival is open from 10 AM to 10 PM each day, promising an engaging and enriching experience."

Speaking on the same lines, Stephanie Cauvet, Chief Marketing Officer, Kodaikanal International School, said, "We are delighted to partner with Brillante for this one-of-a-kind festival. Bengaluru's first hosting of the Brillante Piano Festival marks a significant milestone and we are eagerly anticipating how this event will captivate and inspire the city's diverse and enthusiastic music community."

The festival is supported by a range of esteemed partners, including Kodaikanal International School, Furtados Music, Steinway & Sons, Yamaha, TATA TRUSTS, Coca-Cola, and many others.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: brillantefest.org/registration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor