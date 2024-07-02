Brillius Technologies Celebrates 10th Anniversary; Becomes a USD 30 Million Company

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2: A decade ago, in 2014, Brillius Technologies was founded as a startup. Today, it has grown into a $30 million company in the information technology sector. The 10th anniversary celebrations were held grandly in the city. Prasad Chalavadi, Chairman and Founder of Sai Silks Kalamandir Group, attended as the chief guest along with few ITServe board members from USA as special guests. Nearly 200 employees, their families, and friends participated in the event. CEO Ram Naresh Danda, Vice President Praveen Maddipatla, and Director Guru Kommineni inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. Students from various schools presented five different Kuchipudi dance performances that enthralled the audience. Awards were given to employees who have served the company for three or more years.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Ram Naresh Danda said, "We founded Brillius in 2014. We have achieved a lot in these ten years. The first five years were very challenging. In the initial days we had two main challenges that we had to overcome No of 100-hour work weeks we put and secondly supporting the cash flows and financial needs in a fast-growing company .

After five years, there was no need to look back. By 2019, the company achieved $15 million in sales. Now it has grown to $30 million. The dedication of the employees is the reason for the growth to a $30 million company. We have an ambitious goal i.e. In the next ten years, we must double the company not once, but twice. Together we will achieve it. 0 to 30 Million was very difficult. 30 to 60 Million is not as difficult. Now we know what to do. We have expanded into many technologies. We have focused on cloud transformation technology. Choosing the right technology at the right time has brought us this success.

We are serving Fortune 100 clients like Amazon, Apple, TCS, Cognizant etc. We aim to serve more companies in the AI sector."

Vice President Praveen Maddipatla added, "Our operations are ongoing in the USA and India. We plan to establish in Canada and Mexico soon. We also intend to expand into the AI sector. In the last ten years Our current and alumni employee count is over 800 people. Our core strength has always been providing service excellence to our clients and partners every day and in every project/service for the past ten years. Our focus for the next few years would be to expand our clientele globally and providing AI solutions in multiple sectors.

Director Guru Kommineni stated, "When we started Brillius in 2014, it was very small. Now we have offices in various locations. We currently have over 250+ employees. Initially, we started with DevOps. Now we provide various IT services. We are offering our services to various companies across the world. We faced a lot of challenges during the COVID period and also facing some challenges with soft recession in the past year. We believe we will overcome these challenges and continue progressing forward."

Exactly a decade ago, Brillius Technologies started as a mere startup in 2014. Today, it has significantly grown in the information technology sector, providing cutting-edge solutions that help clients achieve their business goals globally. With a primary focus on DevOps and cloud transformation Brillius Technologies serves sectors such as banking, finance, e-commerce, technology, healthcare, and telecommunications. Now, the company aims to expand into two more countries with a focus on AI and machine learning.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor