Bring Home High-End Gadgets with a Consumer Durable Loan

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: When a TV suddenly stops working right before a big family movie night or a child's school year begins and they urgently need a fast, reliable laptop, waiting months to save enough money is not an option. Big-ticket gadgets and appliances often come with hefty price tags, making home upgrades feel overwhelming. But with smart financing options like the Easy EMI Loana form of the consumer durable loanindividuals can bring home essential appliances and the latest tech without draining their savings or stressing about upfront costs. This option allows to bring home the favourite products immediately.

Simply head to the Easy EMI Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website. Select the desired product, take the loan approval online and head to a partner store. The total cost can then be split into affordable monthly installments that suit their budget. Select products can even be taken home immediately with zero down payment.

What can be purchased with a consumer durable loan?

Whether someone is planning a home makeover, boosting productivity with powerful gadgets, or adding convenience to their kitchen, a consumer durable loan supports a wide range of purchases:

Entertainment and work essentials

- Mobile phones: Seamlessly switch to the latest cutting-edge 5G smartphones, perfect for staying connected indoors, outdoors, and on the go.

- Smart televisions (LED/4K): Dive into immersive streaming with vibrant visuals that make family movie nights and cozy winter gatherings truly special.

- Laptops: Power through work, studies, or gaming sessions with high-performance devices designed to keep up with a fast-paced lifestyle.

Major appliances

- Refrigerators: Keep the food fresh longer with energy-efficient models from leading brands that combine style with sustainability.

- Air conditioners: Beat the heat and stay comfortable year-round with smart, energy-saving cooling solutions tailored to different spaces.

- Washing machines: Simplify the laundry with fully automatic washers available in various capacities to suit the household needs.

Personal tech and accessories

- Smartwatches, headphones, and more: Stay fit, connected, and stylish with the latest wearable gadgets and high-quality audio gear.

Kitchen and home essentials

- Microwaves, mixers, and more: Streamline the cooking experience with compact, feature-packed kitchen gadgets that save time and effort.

- Home appliances: From advanced air purifiers to efficient vacuum cleaners, elevate the daily living with products designed for clean, fresh, and comfortable homes.

Limited-time offers on electronics and appliances

- Flat Rs. 1,000 cashback on select purchases.

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 830 per month, bringing home the favourite products has never been easier or more affordable.

*Terms and conditions apply. Check with partner store for details.

Why smart shoppers choose the consumer durable loan

Life doesn't waitand neither should essential purchases. This loan option is designed to work around the lifestyle and budget, making big purchases feel easy:

- Keep your savings intact: Avoid draining emergency funds or savings just to buy essentials or upgrade tech.

- Manageable monthly payments: Spread the cost over several months, keeping budgets comfortable without surprises.

- Flexible options for every wallet: Whether shorter or longer repayment periods are preferred, EMI plans can be tailored accordingly.

- Take advantage of deals: Combine the loan with festive discounts and cashback offers to get great products at even better prices.

By making technology and home essentials affordable right now, the Easy EMI Loan solves the urgent needs.

Upgrade effortlessly with Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan

Bringing the latest gadgets and appliances home becomes simple and wallet-friendly with the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan. It allows buyers to split the cost of big purchases into easy monthly payments. Tools like the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator help combine brand offers, dealer discounts, and EMI benefits to maximise savings. Before applying, reviewing the consumer durable loan fees and charges ensures complete clarity.

Here's how the process works:

- Choose the product online: Go to the Easy EMI Loan page. Choose the productbe it a smartphone, refrigerator, or home appliance.

- Check your eligibility: Enter basic details like name, mobile number, and PAN, then complete a quick KYC.

- Get your loan limit instantly: See the approved amount that can be used to make the purchase.

- Visit a partner store: Explore the product in person and get assistance from a store representative.

- Select your EMI plan: Choose a repayment option that fits the budget, complete minimal paperwork, and confirm your purchase.

With the Easy EMI Loan, upgrading the lifestyle becomes faster, smarter, and more affordable. The flexible repayment options, quick approval, and helpful savings tools make it easier to bring home the desired products.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor