Bringing Together Innovation and Agriculture: Dhanuka Agritech’s Kisan Diwas Inspires 200 Farmers and Students

The event showcased Dhanuka’s unwavering and continuous commitment to empowering farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. It included demonstrations and training sessions focused specifically on Rabi crops such as wheat, vegetables, and mustard. Farmers had the unique opportunity to learn advanced techniques and engage with experts in the agriculture field.

Chief guest, Shri Vipul Goyal, Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management, Urban Local Bodies & Civil Aviation, Cabinet Minister, Haryana inaugurated the program. The Guest of Honour Dr. P.K Singh Agricultue Commissioner, Deptt. of Agri & Farmers' Welfare, Govt. of India was elated to see the huge gathering of farmers and their willingness to learn new techniques. Their presence highlighted the significance of initiatives like these in supporting the agricultural community by making farmers aware of new and advanced farming practices. This program also encouraged practical solutions that contribute to the growth and sustainability of agriculture, ultimately benefiting farmers and the broader farming ecosystem.

Dhanuka also organized a special educational program in schools across four major regions of India on the occasion of Kisan Diwas. Schools from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Telangana actively participated in the event. Dhanuka Agritech attended the occasion to raise awareness among students about the importance of farming, the need for gratitude towards our hardworking farmers, and the future of agriculture in India. The team shared insights on ongoing technological innovations in the farming sector and the scientific advancements shaping the future of farming, helping students understand the vast potential of agriculture as a career in the years to come.

“We are delighted to have adopted 10 villages and brought together 200 farmers for this event. This initiative is not just about sharing advanced farming techniques, it’s about offering support, knowledge, and hope for a brighter, more sustainable future. It is truly inspiring to witness these farmers, who are the backbone of our society, engaging with experts and their willingness to learn new practices. These moments highlight the remarkable potential that exists within our agricultural community” said Dr. R.G. Agarwal, Chairman Emeritus of Dhanuka Agritech Limited.

This Kisan Diwas program was part of Dhanuka Agritech's larger initiative to uplift rural communities and equip farmers with the knowledge, tools, and resources needed to enhance agricultural productivity. By fostering connections between farmers, scientists, and policymakers, the program demonstrated Dhanuka's dedication to building a sustainable agricultural future. Additionally, to further extend its initiatives Dhanuka Agritech is actively providing training to over 14.5 crore farmers across the country, most of them have small land holdings, through partnerships with central institutes, Agricultural Technology Application Research Institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras

