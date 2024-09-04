Bringing Up New Exposure Opportunities for Our Young Minds: A Successful Session on “Discussion on Union Budget 2024”

New Delhi [India], September 4: The Department of Management, in association with the Ghaziabad Management Association (GMA), organized an insightful session, titled “Discussion on Union Budget 2024”, at the prestigious institution IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus). This event aimed to provide students and attendees with a deeper understanding of the Union Budget 2024, a key document that outlines the government’s financial plan for the fiscal year.

The Union Budget is not just a financial statement; it is a comprehensive plan that has widespread implications for various aspects of the economy and society. Engaging in discussions about the Union Budget is crucial for several reasons, including understanding economic policies, evaluating fiscal policies, assessing the impact on various sectors, and comprehending tax and spending policies.

The session featured expert speakers, Mr. Ramandeep Singh Modi, Director of Tax and Regulatory Services at Ernst & Young, and Mr. Sukhpal Singh, Director of Incentives and Indirect Taxation at Ernst & Young. Their expertise and insights provided attendees with a detailed analysis of the Union Budget 2024, making it a highly informative and valuable learning experience for everyone present.

Mr. Ramandeep Singh Modi discussed the government’s economic policies and their implications on various sectors, while Mr. Sukhpal Singh elaborated on the incentives and indirect taxation measures proposed in the budget. Their presentations highlighted the importance of understanding fiscal policies and their direct and indirect impacts on businesses and the general population.

The session was well-received by students, faculty, and members of the GMA, who found the discussions enriching and educational. The Department of Management and GMA are committed to providing such opportunities to young minds to help them stay informed about significant economic developments and enhance their understanding of complex financial matters.

The event was a testament to the Department of Management’s dedication for fostering an environment of continuous learning and professional growth, specially in renowned educational arrangements like IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus). By organizing sessions on pertinent topics like the Union Budget, the department aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the ever-evolving economic landscape.

About Ghaziabad Management Association (GMA)

The Ghaziabad Management Association (GMA) is a premier organization dedicated to the professional development of management professionals. Through various programs and events, GMA focuses on enhancing the knowledge and skills of its members, contributing to the overall growth and development of the management sector.

About the Department of Management

The Department of Management is committed to providing high-quality education and fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation. By organizing events, seminars, and workshops on current and relevant topics, the department intends to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their professional careers.

