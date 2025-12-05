Brisbane with kids: Top 6 family-friendly experiences you can't miss

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], December 5: Brisbane is brimming with family-friendly adventures, from hand-feeding kangaroos to exploring riverside beaches and island getaways. Whether you're planning a short vacation or adding it to a longer Australia itinerary, it's the perfect destination for travellers of all ages.

Here are six must-do experiences that promise lasting memories for kids and adults alike.

Meet Australia's cutest icons at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary

A visit to the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary is a magical experience for kids and adults alike. Just 20 minutes from the city, this riverside sanctuary is home to over 100 koalas and offers the rare opportunity to hand-feed kangaroos, meet wombats, and spot a platypus. With its calm surroundings and interactive exhibits, it's an ideal introduction to Australia's unique wildlife.

Swim, picnic, and play at South Bank Parklands

Right in the heart of the city, South Bank Parklands is a dream destination for young families. Streets Beach is a free, lifeguarded lagoon with sandy shores, offering a safe space for little ones to splash around. Playgrounds and picnic spots make it an all-day affair. Add in a riverside stroll, a spin on the Wheel of Brisbane, and some gelato, it's a picture-perfect day out for all ages.

Discover a world of flavours at Eat Street Northshore

Come Friday evening, families flock to Eat Street Northshore, a bustling food market made of colourful shipping containers. From noodles and doughnuts to live music and fairy-lit alleys, it's an unforgettable experience for the senses. Picky eaters? No problem, the sheer variety will keep everyone happy.

Choose a day trip or staycation at Tangalooma

Just over an hour from Brisbane by ferry, Tangalooma Island Resort is where adventure meets tranquillity. Families can feed dolphins at sunset, go sand tobogganing, snorkel near shipwrecks, or take a relaxed Segway ride by the shore. It's ideal for a day trip, but even better as an overnight stay if you're looking to slow things down.

See the best of nature and the stars at Mt Coot-tha

Wrap up your Brisbane adventure with a peaceful visit to Mt Coot-tha. The lookout offers panoramic views of the city and the winding Brisbane River, especially beautiful at sunrise or under the stars. Meanwhile, the nearby Botanic Gardens feature tropical domes, Japanese gardens, and kid-friendly trails. A great way to enjoy nature without leaving the city.

Experience non-stop fun at the Gold Coast

Just an hour's drive south of Brisbane, the Gold Coast delivers on adrenaline-fuelled entertainment. With a multi-park pass, you can explore as many attractions as you like across Sea World, Warner Bros. Movie World, Wet'n'Wild, and Paradise Country, or choose the ultimate thrill by pairing Dreamworld with WhiteWater World. You'll find Australia's tallest water slides, fastest roller coasters, best animal encounters, coolest characters and an endless array of action-packed entertainment.

