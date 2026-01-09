British Columbia Premier to lead trade delegation to India from Jan 12-17

New Delhi [India], January 9 : British Columbia Premier David Eby will meet with government and business leaders in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bengaluru during his upcoming trade mission to India.

The mission will showcase British Columbia's leadership and capabilities in sustainable forestry, clean energy and responsible mining, according to a statement from the Premier's office.

The mission builds on the province's Look West industrial and economic plan.

Premier David Eby will lead a trade mission to India during January 12-17, 2026.

During the visit, Premier Eby, along with Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth, will meet with government and business leaders in major centres of commerce and technology, such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bangalore.

The mission will promote British Columbia's businesses, critical minerals and sustainable wood products, supporting work to build a more independent economy and creating more good jobs for people in British Columbia.

"With unjustified tariffs from the U.S. impacting B.C. workers and businesses, it's more important than ever to deepen strategic relationships with international partners to attract new investment and support good-paying jobs in British Columbia," Premier Eby said. "India is a key market for B.C. with enormous opportunities for trade. This trade mission is about deepening our relationships, supporting good jobs in B.C. and strengthening our position as the economic engine of the new Canadian economy."

As India moves toward becoming the world's third-largest economy, the Premier will highlight opportunities for sustainable forestry, clean energy and responsible mining through new partnerships that are available only in British Columbia.

India is one of the key energy consumers and has a growing demand for clean technology and clean energy. British Columbia has both to offer, the statement said.

The mission is part of Look West, aimed at doubling exports to non-U.S. markets over 10 years.

"British Columbia has the highest share of exports to India of any province," Kahlon said. "Building on our Look West plan, the trade mission to India will showcase B.C.'s strengths in clean energy, sustainable forestry, responsible mining and clean technology. By attracting investment and reducing our reliance on U.S. markets through diversified trade partnerships, we will create good jobs and prosperity for all British Columbians."

Recent trade missions to Asia and Europe have showcased B.C.'s vast range of opportunities in life sciences, technology, agriculture, forestry, ocean science, sustainability and innovation.

"Diversifying trade and investment, securing supply chains, retaining customers and opening new markets have always been important, but are now more urgent due to the chaotic and unjustified tariffs from the U.S.," Premier Eby said. "As we move forward, our government will continue to leverage B.C.'s strengths to create more opportunities for our businesses to export and attract investment, which means jobs, opportunity and prosperity for British Columbians."

In 2024, BC-origin exports of goods to India amounted to USD 1.3 billion.

In early 2023, the BC government launched the Trade Diversification Strategy to strengthen and expand the province's trading base.

The province benefits from a network of more than 50 trade and investment representatives across 14 key markets in North America, Europe and Asia. This network includes trade and investment representatives in India in Chandigarh, New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

With 18 operating mines and two smelters, BC produces or has potential to produce at least 19 of the critical minerals on Canada's list and the US 2025 draft critical minerals list, including copper, germanium, nickel and rare-earth elements.

Within Canada, British Columbia is the second-largest producer of natural gas.

If viewed independently, BC is the world's 12th-largest natural gas producer, with substantial reserves that could allow the industry to expand further.

Forestry Innovation Investment, BC's market development agency for forest products, has been promoting BC wood species in India through the Canadian Wood brand.

