British Dy HC team explores mineral exploration opportunities in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 21 A team from the British Deputy High Commission held discussions with Principal Secretary, Mines, T. Ravikant, on Friday to explore possibilities of participating in mineral exploration activities in Rajasthan.

The delegation included Gujarat–Rajasthan Deputy High Commissioner Stephen Hickling, Senior Advisor (Ahmedabad) Momita Bhattacharya, Senior Trade Advisor Anoop Narayan, and Brahmadatha Maya.

During the meeting, the team expressed a strong interest in collaborating on exploration and mining projects, particularly in the domain of critical and strategic minerals.

They informed that the Deputy High Commission is already working with enterprises in Gujarat and Odisha and is now assessing similar opportunities in Rajasthan, given the state’s immense potential in the mining sector.

Principal Secretary, Mines, Ravikant, highlighted that Rajasthan possesses abundant reserves of diverse minerals. Rare earth element (REE) deposits have been discovered in the Siwana Ring region, while critical minerals such as graphite, uranium, and potash are also available.

He noted that under the National Critical Minerals Mission, the Government of India is placing special emphasis on REE exploration and mining. Agencies such as Indian Rare Earths Limited, Oil India, and AI/ML-based startups are being encouraged to participate in these efforts.

He added that collaboration with Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals, the Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust, or organisations empanelled by the Government of India is possible, subject to completion of necessary formalities at the departmental level, including clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The state government, he emphasised, is committed to promoting innovation and adopting sustainable mining practices.

Additional Director of Geology Alok Prakash Jain and Superintending Geologist Sanjay Saxena were also present during the discussions.

