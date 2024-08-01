British Learning.UK to Appoint 100 Eminent Preschools as Certified Centres in India

New Delhi (India) August 1 : In a significant move to elevate early childhood education standards in India, British Learning.UK has announced its plan to appoint 100 eminent preschools across the country as British Learning Certified Centres. This announcement was made by Dr. Ranjit Bijoor, Country Head of British Learning, at a press conference held yesterday.

The initiative aims to bring the best practices of early childhood education from the UK to India. Each of these certified centres will receive specially curated training manuals designed taking the important points of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 of India and the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework from the UK. These manuals, prepared by experts in early childhood education, incorporate the latest international techniques and the play-way method, ensuring a robust foundation for young learners.

Dr. Bijoor emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, “Our goal is to provide a structured, high-quality education to children in India, aligned with global standards. By equipping these preschools with comprehensive resources and support, we aim to elevate the overall educational experience for students.”

British Learning.UK, a globally recognized education company with a presence in over 35 countries for more than 25 years, brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in delivering exceptional educational experiences. Their extensive support for preschools includes access to an advanced Learning Management System (LMS), digital learning through mobile apps, and online exams, blending traditional and modern educational tools for a holistic learning experience.

Key Benefits for Certified Centres

British Learning.UK Certifications: Students will receive globally verifiable certifications, enhancing their credentials and providing a competitive edge.

Teacher Training Programs: Intensive training programs for teachers on the latest knowledge and best practices in early childhood education, based on NEP 2020 and EYFS guidelines.

Comprehensive Learning Materials: Meticulously designed day-wise planners and training manuals based on international standards.

Enhanced Brand Credibility: Exclusive British Learning branding, resources, and a dedicated online presence on the BritishLearning.uk domain.

Marketing and Support: Access to a suite of marketing tools, including explanatory brochures, videos, and AI-based lead nurturing tools to attract and retain students.

By partnering with British Learning.UK, preschools in India can ensure their educational offerings meet the highest standards, fostering a strong foundation for lifelong learning and success. This initiative is a testament to British Learning. UK’s commitment to spreading quality education globally and supporting the professional development of educators in India.

