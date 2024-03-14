British Music Producer Kuljit Bhamra Launches the World’s First Electronic Tabla in Mumbai

New Delhi (India), March 14: Renowned performer, composer, and producer Kuljit Bhamra MBE has unveiled the world’s first electronic tabla, revolutionizing Indian drumming for musicians worldwide. The launch event in Mumbai witnessed the presence of esteemed music maestro Anup Jalota and other prominent personalities from the showbiz industry.

Kuljit Bhamra, known for his exceptional contributions to Bhangra and Britasian music, as well as his performances in prestigious productions like ‘Bombay Dreams’ and ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, has been awarded an MBE for his remarkable services. Currently serving as Professor of Tabla, Indian Rhythms & Improvisation at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, London, Kuljit is dedicated to making Indian drumming accessible to musicians from diverse backgrounds.

In collaboration with his company, Keda Music Products Pvt Ltd, Kuljit has introduced Tabla Touch, the world’s first range of playable electronic tabla, along with a universal notation system for grading and assessment of tabla students. This innovation aims to eliminate the barriers of maintenance and tuning associated with traditional tablas, offering a lighter, more versatile alternative.

Tabla Touch allows musicians and composers to explore the intricate sounds of the tabla effortlessly. Its adjustable tuning, lightweight design, and compatibility with amplifiers, headphones, computers, and MIDI modules make it a versatile instrument for modern music production and performance. The onboard sound banks include various Indian drums, enhancing its versatility further.

Kuljit envisions Tabla Touch as a modern gateway to the traditional world of Indian music, attracting musicians worldwide to embrace this beautiful instrument. He emphasizes the importance of adapting traditional instruments to contemporary sensibilities, citing the popularity of electric guitars and pianos as precedents.

Speaking about his vision, Kuljit expressed his excitement about the potential of Tabla Touch to bridge cultural divides and inspire new generations of musicians. He highlighted the need for innovation in music education, citing the success of his instructional books, web-series, and workshops in promoting tabla learning across diverse communities.

The unveiling of Tabla Touch marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Indian percussion instruments, promising a new era of creativity and accessibility in the global music landscape.

