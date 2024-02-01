Brittman Strengthens its Growth with a Strategic Stake Acquisition in Workex

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 1: Brittman India Pvt. Ltd., a renowned leader in BFSI outsourcing is pleased to announce its recent strategic stake acquisition in Workex Solutions & Services Pvt. Ltd, a digital disruptor revolutionizing the complete lifecycle of workforce management. This Strategic collaboration strengthens Brittman's commitment to expanding its presence and enhances its competitive advantage as a key player in the payroll management market. Workex's expertise spans sourcing, recruiting, and comprehensive employee management, particularly targeting the blue and grey-collared workforce with state-of-the-art technology. This strategic collaboration between Brittman and Workex is set to redefine industry standards and elevate the workforce strategy to unprecedented heights.

With this brand-new strategic acquisition, Brittman aims to leverage Workex's expertise, resources, and market knowledge, enabling both companies to unlock numerous synergies and jointly deliver unparalleled value to their customers. Workex's product offerings are expected to complement Brittman's existing portfolio seamlessly, providing a holistic and comprehensive range of human resource solutions to tackle emerging challenges in the industry.

This collaboration signifies a strategic leap towards redefining enterprise servicing. Anticipate forward-thinking solutions, operational excellence, and a client-centric approach that sets unprecedented benchmarks. The synergy between Brittman and Workex holds the promise of reshaping paradigms in the outsourcing and staffing landscape. This strategic collaboration isn't solely about providing human resource services; it's a journey of navigating change together, adapting to evolving landscapes, and co-creating success stories in the ever-evolving tapestry of recruitment business. Ultimately, the true victor in this partnership is the worker. Their identity, dignity, and upliftment stand at the forefront, defining the core values of this transformative collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Ahuja, start-up Mentor & Advisor stated, "Collaboration between Brittman and Workex opens doors to redefine enterprise servicing, offering forward-thinking solutions and operational excellence. This is more than workforce strategy; it's about businesses seizing new opportunities and expanding their horizons."

Niren Panchal, Managing Director, Brittman India Pvt. Ltd., & Director, Workex Solutions & Services Pvt. Ltd. said, "In this transformative collaboration, the real triumph is the business potential it presents. Prioritizing worker identity and dignity ensures businesses can tap into the untapped potential within their workforce, turning challenges into profitable opportunities."

Nimish Sharma, CEO and Co-founder, Workex Solutions & Services Pvt. Ltd. added, "Our collaboration with Brittman isn't just about revolutionizing workforce management; it's a gateway to new business opportunities. Together, we empower businesses with cutting-edge technology, optimizing the blue and grey-collared workforce for unprecedented growth."

This strategic partnership between Brittmn and Workex not only strengthens their respective market position but also emphasizes their commitment to delivering a fusion of industry wisdom and tech brilliance, shaping the future of collaboration.

Brittman is a part of a Business Group which has a track record of seamless services to corporates since the last 10 years. They provide corporate clients with Excellent Services, Cost Effective Pricing, MIS Reports, Standard Operating Procedures and One Point of Contact for all Services.

The company offers complete Corporate Solutions under one umbrella. Brittman aligns its services with the client's business needs in an effective and seamless manner. Brittman is a one-stop shop offering excellent management services and quality at optimal cost.

The mission of the company is to be an Outlier in the Corporate Services Space, providing our clients with Customized Staffing Services and related Corporate Services.

Website: www.brittman.com.

Workex is a Digital Staffing Platform. It enables fast hiring & efficient staff management in a high attrition, highly informal space for the blue & grey collar workforce. Through its single app, Workex solves hiring, attendance tracking, performance management, payroll & compliance.

Website: www.workex.jobs/contac.

