Brixline Redefines India's Homeownership Landscape Crosses $50 Million in Annualised Sales Volume

Bangaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: India's housing market is undergoing a structural transformation, driven by technology, financial inclusion, and new-age consumer behavior. At the forefront of this change stands Brixline, a next-generation homeownership platform that has already crossed $50 million in annualised total sales volume (TSV) and facilitated over ₹30 crore in home loans in partnership with 20 leading banks and NBFCs. Unlike traditional listing portals such as MagicBricks, Housing.com, and 99acres, Brixline provides an end-to-end ecosystem for verified properties, transparent pricing, and instant financing transforming homebuying into a seamless, data-driven experience.

Reimagining Homeownership for a New India

The Indian real estate sector is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, but homeownership remains tangled in multiple intermediaries, unclear valuations, and opaque financing structures.

"Buying a home in India still feels like a maze from discovery to financing, every step is slow and inefficient. We're building Brixline to make owning a home as seamless as booking a flight, verified listings, real-time credit approval, and a transparent process that removes uncertainty for both buyers and developers" said a Brixline spokesperson.

Brixline's proprietary platform integrates AI-driven property verification, demand mapping, and instant loan enablement, bridging the gap between homebuyers, developers, and lenders.

Rapid GTM Execution and Strong Builder Network

In less than a year, Brixline has demonstrated exceptional go-to-market velocity onboarding 25+ Real estate developers across Bengaluru and aggregating ₹1,000 crore worth of verified land and villa projects, particularly across North Bengaluru's high-demand corridors. The company has already completed five projects and is targeting $100 million in annualized TSV within the coming quarters.

"Our GTM execution has been incredibly fast. In just 6-months, we've built a verified network of 25+ developers and ₹1,000 crore in active inventory across North Bengaluru. We've already completed five projects and are pacing toward $100 million in annualized TSV, a testament to how quickly the market is adopting our model." Said Vikram Ravishankar - Founder's Office at Brixline

Building Financial Inclusion Through Credit Innovation

Brixline's strong partnerships with over 20+ financial institutions including banks and NBFCs have enabled it to facilitate ₹30 crore in home loans, creating liquidity and trust in an otherwise fragmented real estate financing landscape.

"Our integrated credit engine analyzes 50+ parameters to offer instant, personalized loan options," the spokesperson added.

"We're making credit inclusion digital, bias-free, and accessible to every aspiring homeowner."

Engineering Momentum: From MVP to V2

Reflecting on Brixline's product evolution, Shadab Zeya, Head of Engineering at Brixline, shared:

"The success of our first version validated that India is ready for a digital-first homeownership experience. Thousands of users have discovered and transacted on verified projects seamlessly. As we roll out Version 2, we're introducing advanced AI-powered valuation tools, real-time eligibility engines, and tighter integrations with developer CMS transforming Brixline from a platform into a complete ecosystem."

Funding, Growth, and Team Expansion

Brixline recently raised an undisclosed round from a mix of venture capital firms and prominent angel investors, including Ashwani Khairwal (Founder, Rever Homes), Sarvesh Agarwal, and several Silicon Valley proptech leaders. The fresh capital will fuel expansion across key metros, enhance its lending infrastructure, and accelerate product innovation.

The company also confirmed that it is preparing for its Pre-Series A round in March'2026, aiming to further strengthen its balance sheet and deepen its real estate developers and financial partnerships.

With rapid scaling and strong market demand, Brixline's team has grown from 25 to over 70 members in just one quarter, spanning product, engineering, finance, and business development functions across Bengaluru

Strategic Roadmap and Vision

Brixline plans to expand into Tier-II and Tier-III cities over the next 18 months, targeting India's growing aspirational middle class. It aims to onboard 500 developers and 1,000 channel partners by mid-2026, creating a robust digital backbone for India's homeownership economy.

In the long term, the company is building real-time housing intelligence infrastructure to power pricing transparency, demand prediction, and financing efficiency, setting a new benchmark for trust and speed in Indian real estate.

"This is more than just a proptech play," . "Brixline is building the rails for India's $1 trillion homeownership economy."

About Brixline

Brixline is a next-generation homeownership platform simplifying how Indians buy and finance homes. The company integrates verified property listings, instant loan facilitation, and AI-based market intelligence to deliver a frictionless experience for homebuyers, developers, and lenders.

Brixline has onboarded 25+ developers, facilitated ₹30+ crore in home loans, processed $50 million in annualised total sales value, and grown to a 70-member team within a year, emerging as one of India's fastest-scaling proptech ventures.

www.brixline.com | press@brixline.com

