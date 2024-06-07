Brixton Motorcycles Austria, KAW Veloce Motors, India to Revolutionize India's Urban Mobility with Model Line-up, Revealed

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd., India, part of the esteemed KAW Group, has announced a strategic partnership with Brixton Motorcycles Austria, a brand under the Austrian family business KSR Group GmbH, to bring an exciting range of stylish and affordable motorcycles to the Indian market. This partnership aims to meet the growing demand for unique and quality two-wheelers in India, leveraging both companies' extensive experience and strong family legacies in the manufacturing and retail industries.

The partnership between Brixton Motorcycles Austria and KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd., India is motivated by India's status as one of the largest motorcycle markets globally. With a focus on delivering products that stand out in design, quality, and riding pleasure, both companies aim to provide exceptional after-sales service through a vast dealer network across major Indian cities. The collaboration has been in the works for nearly two years, with a shared commitment to catering to the unique preferences of Indian consumers.

KAW Veloce Motors plans to introduce four Brixton models in India by the upcoming festive season: Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200 and Cromwell 1200X. These models embody Brixton's unique selling points, including Retro-inspired designs, affordability, urban riding suitability, and customization potential. Brixton's emphasis on stylish design, competitive pricing, and urban practicality sets them apart in the Indian market, appealing to a broad range of riders.

Looking ahead, Brixton Motorcycles Austria and KAW Veloce Motors, India have outlined a two-phase expansion plan. In phase one, they are setting up a manufacturing facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, with an annual production capacity of over 40,000 units. The goal is to introduce the existing Brixton motorcycle range, with engine capacities ranging from 500cc to 1200cc. Phase two will see joint development of products specifically for the Indian market at Brixton's Austria Design Center, alongside expanded manufacturing capabilities. Brixton Motorcycles Austria and KAW Veloce Motors unveil the first set of Brixton Motorcycles Austria launching in India this festive season, hinting at a new era of urban mobility with MotoHaus-inspired outlets. Experience a blend of heritage, technology, and accessible luxury as we bring a new era of motorcycling to key cities including Pune/PCMC, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, and Panjim.

KAW Veloce Motors', India long-standing experience in the manufacturing sector has significantly shaped their approach to motorcycle production, ensuring high standards of quality and innovation. Enthusiasts can also look forward to upcoming models from Brixton Motorcycles, such as the Storr 500, an adventure touring bike set to be globally launched in November and subsequently in India.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in bringing high-quality, stylish, and affordable motorcycles to Indian riders, underlining the commitment of both KAW Veloce Motors and Brixton Motorcycles Austria to excellence and innovation in the two-wheeler industry, all under the visionary MotoHaus initiative.

Founded in 1962, the KAW Group has been a cornerstone of the manufacturing industry, providing essential machinery and spares for sugar mills and agro machinery globally. Their profound expertise, combined with a deep understanding of the automotive retail sector, paved the way for the inception of KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. (KVMPL), India. Spearheaded by the fourth-generation leader, Mr. Tushar Shelke, KVMPL's vision is to introduce renowned global two-wheeler brands to India, starting with Brixton Motorcycles, Austria.

Brixton Motorcycles, Austria, part of the KSR Group GmbH, is an Austrian family business with a rich history of over 25 years. The Kirschenhofer brothers, descendants of Otto Petermichl who founded a trading company in 1916, have transformed the business into an international entity known for producing affordable and stylish motorcycles. Their motorcycles, inspired by classic designs and integrated with modern technology, have gained significant popularity in Europe and Asia, particularly among younger riders and urban commuters.

For more information visit our Instagram page: @brixton_india. Follow, like and subscribe!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor