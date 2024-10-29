Broadband sector to drive telecom industry growth, create new jobs: Report

Bengaluru, Oct 29 The rising demand for high-speed internet and data-driven services will boost growth in the broadband market, which is expected to witness a 9-10 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the next few years, according to a report on Tuesday.

The report by TeamLease Services, a people supply chain company, showed that the penetration of wired broadband in India currently stands at around 13 per cent. This figure is expected to accelerate as service providers prioritise broadband services over traditional mobility products due to higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

Further, the report stated that the expansion of broadband services is not only enhancing connectivity but also driving a surge in employment across the telecom industry.

As broadband services continue to expand, there is a growing need for skilled professionals across various roles. Sales teams are pivotal in customer acquisition as broadband penetration extends into previously untapped regions, the report said.

In addition, installation and repair teams are essential for setting up connections and ensuring smooth service delivery. In contrast, network operations and maintenance teams, including fibre technicians, Network Operations Center (NOC) personnel, and customer care professionals, are critical for maintaining network infrastructure and providing customer support. These roles are essential to meet the increasing demands of India's growing broadband ecosystem.

"Home broadband penetration in India currently stands at only 13 per cent, but with the rapid adoption of 5G and satellite-based services on the horizon, we are on the cusp of a major transformation. This surge in broadband demand is creating new job opportunities across the board, from sales and installation to network operations and customer service,” said Subburathinam P, Chief Strategy Officer at TeamLease Services.

“We are witnessing a critical shift in the telecom landscape -- where data-driven services will lead the next wave of growth, driving new career paths and reshaping the workforce," he added.

Further to the rising demand for job roles, the report also identified several key trends that are expected to shape the future of the broadband sector.

The expansion of 5G-based wireless broadband services, often referred to as air fibre, is already underway, with a few service providers launching these offerings. This development will provide faster internet speeds and improved coverage, meeting the growing need for high-speed data.

The continued rollout of the BharatNet project is also enhancing rural connectivity and bringing broadband access to underserved areas. In addition, the potential launch of satellite-based internet services in India is poised to revolutionise internet access in remote regions, further intensifying competition in the broadband market, the report said.

