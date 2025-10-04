Bronze Today, Gold Tomorrow, Indore's Aarya Puts India on the MMA Map

SMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 4: From 27th September to 2nd October, the city of Tbilisi, Georgia, hosted the Junior and Senior IMMAF World Championships, where Indore's own Arun Chandravanshi, Surabhi Sankhla, and Aarya Choudhary proudly represented India on one of the most prestigious stages of mixed martial arts.

The championship brought together the world's finest fighters, demanding not only technical skill but also resilience, discipline, and courage. Each of Indore's athletes entered the cage with determination to prove themselves among the best.

Arun Chandravanshi opened his campaign against a strong opponent from Ukraine. Despite his relentless effort and promising exchanges, he could not advance further. Yet, his entry into the IMMAF Worlds itself was a milestone, a step that reflects his growth as a fighter and his ability to compete internationally. For a young athlete, this exposure is the foundation for greater success in the years to come.

Surabhi Sankhla, a name already respected in Indian MMA and a former medalist, entered the competition directly in the Top 8. She faced a skilled opponent from South Africa in a high-pressure bout. Although the result was not in her favor, Surabhi's determination, experience, and composure reaffirmed her place as one of the most dependable and consistent athletes from India. Her journey continues to inspire many young women who aspire to take up combat sports.

The highlight of the tournament, however, came through Aarya Choudhary, just 19 years old, who carried the hopes of Indore and India in the 47.6 kg category. Advancing into the semi-finals, Aarya faced none other than the reigning World Champion from Poland, Julia Glajz. In an intense battle, Aarya fought bravely but fell short of the final. Her performance earned her a bronze medal, making her the only Indian athlete to secure a medal at the championship. This victory not only brought glory to Indore but also placed India firmly on the global MMA map.

Chief Coach of the Indian MMA Team and Vikram Awardee, Vikas Sharma, praised his athletes, saying,

"My fighters performed really well, but medals are something we look for in the future. This experience has prepared them for bigger victories that lie ahead."

For Aarya, the bronze is only the start of her journey,

"Bronze is not enough for me. I know I have the potential to go further, and I will work harder until I bring back gold for my country."

Adding to the encouragement was the steady presence of Mr. Yashpal Parman, Director of Shivanshika Estates PVT LTD, who sent heartfelt messages of support during the championship. His words emphasized that while medals are important, true success lies in courage, intent, and perseverance. His belief in the fighters and their journey provided emotional strength, reminding them that every bout, win or lose, is a step toward greatness.

As the tournament concluded, the story of Indore's fighters was not just about results but about resilience, growth, and inspiration. Arun and Surabhi showed that defeat is only a stepping stone, while Aarya's bronze medal proved that India can shine at the world stage. Together, they carried forward the spirit of their city and their country, proving that with the right guidance and support, the path to global triumph is within reach.

This is just the beginning, greater victories and brighter moments lie ahead for these young fighters of Indore

